Minister of State for Defence Bello Matawalle urges Governor Dauda Lawal to defect to the APC, urging him to end "hide-and-seek" politics

Matawalle commended President Tinubu’s efforts in addressing insecurity and encouraged the Zamfara government to leverage federal allocations for development

Matawalle criticised the Lawal-led government for poor handling of security and welfare, calling on the governor to deliver visible infrastructure and justify federal allocations

Bello Matawalle, the Minister of State for Defence and former governor of Zamfara, has made a direct appeal to Dauda Lawal, the current governor of the state, to join the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The invitation came during a gathering at Matawalle’s residence in Maradun on Saturday, June 7, where a large crowd of supporters had come to offer Eid-el-Kabir homage.

Matawalle, who has been a prominent figure in the APC, urged Lawal to end what he described as a “sneaking around” and formally defect to the APC to align with a movement focused on peace, development, and security in Zamfara, The Cable reported.

He assured Lawal that there were no personal grudges and that he would be welcomed into the APC’s “comfortable fold.”

“Dauda Lawal should come and join the APC rather than the hide-and-seek type of game the governor is currently playing,” Matawalle stated

He further emphasised that the time for political games was over and that Lawal should make his decision clear.

Matawalle also called on APC supporters in Zamfara to remain committed to President Bola Tinubu’s administration, particularly in the areas of security, agriculture, health, and economic development.

He acknowledged that the president had shown genuine concern for the people of Zamfara, highlighting recent counter-terrorism operations that resulted in the elimination of several terrorist leaders and their followers, Vanguard reported.

Matawalle praises Tinubu’s commitment to Zamfara

The Minister of State for Defence expressed confidence in President Tinubu’s commitment to ending insecurity in northern Nigeria, noting that security agencies had been directed to address the situation by the end of the year.

He added that the Ministry of Defence was working closely with security agencies to implement this goal.

Matawalle also urged the Zamfara government to make the most of its federal allocations by delivering visible development projects and infrastructure across the state.

He criticised the Lawal administration for its “poor handling of security and welfare issues,” accusing the governor of underperforming despite receiving substantial monthly federal allocations.

Matawalle calls for unity behind Tinubu’s vision for peace and prosperity

The former Zamfara governor concluded by calling on the people of Zamfara to rally behind President Tinubu’s vision for peace, growth, and prosperity.

“The governor must justify the humongous federal allocations by delivering visible development projects and basic infrastructure across the state,” he urged.

Matawalle’s message underscored the ongoing political battle in Zamfara as the state’s leadership struggles to align with the federal government’s agenda for peace and development.

