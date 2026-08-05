Popular Influencer and TikToker César Gastélum Shot Dead by Motorcycle Gunmen During Livestream
- Famous TikTok comedian Cesar Gastelum, who had nearly 600,000 followers, was shot while broadcasting live outside a fast food restaurant in Mexico
- Two helmeted attackers arrived on a motorcycle and opened fire on Gastelum and his friends during the livestream
- The killing follows a wave of violence in Sinaloa and echoes the 2025 murder of beauty influencer Valeria Marquez, also shot during a TikTok livestream
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Mexican TikTok creator Cesar Gastelum was fatally shot on Tuesday evening while livestreaming with a group of friends outside a fast food restaurant in Culiacan, the capital of Sinaloa state, local authorities have confirmed.
Gastelum had built a following of close to 600,000 on TikTok through comedy content. He was mid-broadcast when two individuals riding a motorcycle pulled up near him and his companions, both wearing helmets.
Footage from the stream, reviewed by Reuters, shows the motorcycle's driver appearing to discharge a weapon directly at him.
A security official in Sinaloa confirmed the influencer's death and said a large-scale security operation was subsequently launched in the area.
Violence in Culiacan
Culiacan has been at the centre of sustained, brutal conflict between rival criminal factions fighting for territorial control. The city has recorded a string of high-profile incidents as organised crime groups entrench themselves deeper into the region.
Second Influencer Killed on TikTok Livestream
Gastelum's death draws immediate comparisons to the May 2025 murder of beauty influencer Valeria Marquez, who was 23 years old when she was shot dead inside the salon where she worked in Zapopan, Jalisco, also while streaming live on TikTok. Prosecutors said a man entered the premises and opened fire; the case was investigated under femicide protocols.
Mexican authorities announced a breakthrough in July when Ramon Angel Alvarez Ayala, known by the alias "El R-1," was arrested in Jalisco. Security minister Omar Garcia Harfuch identified Alvarez Ayala as the head of a criminal cell operating under the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG). Authorities linked him both to Marquez's killing and to the November 2025 murder of Uruapan mayor Carlos Manzo, accusing him of ordering and financing the latter attack.
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Details surrounding the death of the veteran star left both fans and celebrities in shock as they mourned him.
Source: Legit.ng
Chinasa Afigbo (Entertainment Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue a program in media and communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.