Famous TikTok comedian Cesar Gastelum, who had nearly 600,000 followers, was shot while broadcasting live outside a fast food restaurant in Mexico

Two helmeted attackers arrived on a motorcycle and opened fire on Gastelum and his friends during the livestream

The killing follows a wave of violence in Sinaloa and echoes the 2025 murder of beauty influencer Valeria Marquez, also shot during a TikTok livestream

Mexican TikTok creator Cesar Gastelum was fatally shot on Tuesday evening while livestreaming with a group of friends outside a fast food restaurant in Culiacan, the capital of Sinaloa state, local authorities have confirmed.

Gastelum had built a following of close to 600,000 on TikTok through comedy content. He was mid-broadcast when two individuals riding a motorcycle pulled up near him and his companions, both wearing helmets.

Influencer César Gastélum dies after gunmen attack during livestream. Credit: @cesargastelum

Source: Instagram

Footage from the stream, reviewed by Reuters, shows the motorcycle's driver appearing to discharge a weapon directly at him.

A security official in Sinaloa confirmed the influencer's death and said a large-scale security operation was subsequently launched in the area.

Violence in Culiacan

Culiacan has been at the centre of sustained, brutal conflict between rival criminal factions fighting for territorial control. The city has recorded a string of high-profile incidents as organised crime groups entrench themselves deeper into the region.

Second Influencer Killed on TikTok Livestream

Gastelum's death draws immediate comparisons to the May 2025 murder of beauty influencer Valeria Marquez, who was 23 years old when she was shot dead inside the salon where she worked in Zapopan, Jalisco, also while streaming live on TikTok. Prosecutors said a man entered the premises and opened fire; the case was investigated under femicide protocols.

Mexican authorities announced a breakthrough in July when Ramon Angel Alvarez Ayala, known by the alias "El R-1," was arrested in Jalisco. Security minister Omar Garcia Harfuch identified Alvarez Ayala as the head of a criminal cell operating under the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG). Authorities linked him both to Marquez's killing and to the November 2025 murder of Uruapan mayor Carlos Manzo, accusing him of ordering and financing the latter attack.

Viral TikToker César Gastélum killed in shocking livestream attack. UGC

Source: Instagram

Hollywood icon James Handy dies at 81

Legt.ng earlier reported that renowned actor James Handy was announced dead after a frightening incident in his home.

Handy was known for his iconic appearances on Top Gun: Maverick, Logan, Jumanji, The Rocketeer and Arachnophobia.

Details surrounding the death of the veteran star left both fans and celebrities in shock as they mourned him.

Source: Legit.ng