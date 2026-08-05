Senator Mohammed Onawo announced his defection from the ADC to the Allied Peoples Movement at a press conference in Lafia on Wednesday

Onawo, who previously dumped the PDP for the ADC, cited manipulation and undemocratic conduct in the ADC's governorship primaries as his reason for leaving

The Nasarawa South senator declared he would contest the 2027 governorship election on the APM platform, promising unity across ethnic and religious lines

Senator Mohammed Onawo, who represents Nasarawa South Senatorial District, announced on Wednesday, August 5, that he has left the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and joined the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), using the occasion to formally declare his bid for the Nasarawa State governorship ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Onawo made the announcement at a news conference held in Lafia, the state capital. A development that could pose a threat to the ambition of Atiku Abubakar, the 2027 presidential candidate of the ADC. Atiku, who was a former vice president of Nigeria, has been at the forefront of sacking President Bola Tinubu through the poll.

ADC senator resigns from party, set to contest the governorship election under APM Photo Credit: @ADCNig

Source: Twitter

Vanguard reported that the senator was originally elected in 2023 on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) before switching to the ADC. His latest move marks his second party defection within a short period.

Why Onawo left the ADC

Onawo blamed his exit on what he described as a "sham" governorship primary process within the ADC in Nasarawa State. He said the conduct of the primaries was characterised by manipulation and a lack of democratic process, and described the situation as worse than the circumstances that pushed him out of the PDP.

He said the decision to defect followed broad consultations with elders, political associates, and key stakeholders across the state.

Onawo's governorship pitch

Pitching himself as the right candidate for the top job in Nasarawa, Onawo said the state needed a leader who genuinely understood the diversity of its people. He promised to pursue unity among the state's various ethnic and religious groups if voted into office.

The senator said his years of political experience, legislative background, and grassroots connections had positioned him ahead of governorship candidates from other parties. He also pledged to run an all-inclusive government focused on delivering prosperity to every resident of the state.

Onawo used the occasion to call on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure the 2027 elections are free, fair, and credible.

Source: Legit.ng