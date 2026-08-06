VeryDarkMan said he will not travel to Lagos for questioning, citing fears for his personal safety while AIG Moshood Jimoh remains in charge

The Nigeria Police Force confirmed it invited AIG Jimoh for questioning over misconduct allegations tied to the Ajiran murder investigation

The FCID in Abuja also formally invited VDM to appear before investigators and provide evidence to back his public claims

Ikeja, Lagos state - Social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, widely known as VeryDarkMan or VDM, has refused to honour a police invitation to Lagos.

According to Premium Times, the social activist said he fears for his safety as long as Moshood Jimoh, the assistant inspector-general of police in charge of Zone 2, remains in command of Zone 2.

VeryDarkMan opens up about his decision to decline a police invitation linked to allegations against a Lagos AIG. Photo: verydarkblackman/npf

Source: Instagram

The standoff stems from weeks of allegations VDM has made against the Lagos police command over the handling of two murder cases in the Ajiran area of Eti-Osa, Guardian noted.

The victims, Sheriff Salami, killed in 2023, and Prince Ademola Akinloye, killed in 2024, are at the centre of a criminal investigation that VDM claims was compromised.

VDM has alleged that businessman Ahmed Akanbi was wrongly linked to the murders, that suspects were tortured during questioning, and that later confessional statements implicating Akanbi were obtained under duress rather than freely given. He says documentary evidence supports his claims and has consistently demanded an independent investigation.

VDM demands transfer to Abuja

In a video posted to his social media platforms, VDM was direct about his refusal.

He said:

"I am not coming to Lagos."

VDM added:

"If there were another AIG in charge of the Lagos command, I would go. But as long as AIG Moshood Jimoh remains there, I will not honour any invitation from Lagos regarding this matter."

The social media personality expressed concern that false allegations could be fabricated against him or that items could be planted among his belongings if he travelled. He said he plans to petition the inspector-general of police (IGP) to have the suspects in the case transferred to Abuja, arguing they may not be safe in Lagos either.

VeryDarkMan speaks about the police invitation over allegations against a Lagos AIG during an interview. Photo: verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

Police separate criminal case from internal probe

The Nigeria Police Force responded through its spokesperson, CSP Ani Iniedu, drawing a clear line between the court case and the internal allegations against AIG Jimoh.

The Force said the Ajiran murder case had already been investigated, charged to court on the advice of the Directorate of Public Prosecutions, and was now sub judice.

"Its adjudication rests solely with the judiciary," the statement said, adding that the Force would not allow public pressure to influence ongoing court proceedings.

Separately, the Force confirmed that the AIG in charge of the Force Criminal Investigation Department had invited Jimoh for questioning over the misconduct allegations. The FCID headquarters in Abuja also sent a formal invitation to VDM to appear and substantiate his claims before investigators.

As reported by Vanguard on Thursday, August 6, the Nigeria Police Force said the parallel investigations demonstrate its commitment to ensuring accountability, regardless of the rank of the officer involved or the public profile of the complainant. The Force added that complaints must be handled through established channels, including the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), the Force Complaint Response Unit, and the office of the inspector-general of police.

The Force stated:

"Allegations must be formally submitted, investigated and objectively assessed. Any officer found culpable following investigation will face sanctions in accordance with the law."

Court strikes out VDM's case

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that social media critic VeryDarkMan announced that the criminal case against him by the Nigeria Police has been struck out.

The court reportedly found insufficient evidence to sustain the charge of impersonation after he appeared in a police uniform in one of his videos.

VDM expressed excitement over the ruling, describing it as a major victory after nearly two years of legal battle.

Source: Legit.ng