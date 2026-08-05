Actor Olamilekan Ayinla shared the heartbreaking final words Nollywood actress Tope Osoba said to him before she passed away

Tope Osoba reportedly asked Olamilekan not to let her die in their last conversation before she passed away

Ayinla's post has further sparked reactions as fans and followers continue to mourn the actress

Nollywood actor Olamilekan Ayinla has left fans in mourning after sharing the final words actress Tope Osoba spoke to him before her death on Wednesday, August 5, 2026.

In an emotional Instagram post, Olamilekan revealed that Tope had pleaded with him not to let her die during what turned out to be their last conversation. She shared several things with him before losing consciousness shortly afterwards.

Actor Olamilekan Ayinla mourns Tope Osoba in heartfelt post. Credit: topeosoba/olamilekanayinla

Source: Instagram

"You told me yesterday that I shouldn't let you die, you even told me a lot, and then you passed out later. Aduke, you really do this," he wrote.

Tope Osoba's Final WhatsApp Status

What made the moment even more striking was a WhatsApp status the actress had posted at 7:23 p.m. the night before her death.

The status read "OGO TUN TUN," a Yoruba phrase, and Olamilekan suggested it carried a deeper meaning none of them had understood at the time.

"You posted 'OGO TUN TUN' on your WhatsApp status at 7:23 p.m. last night, not realizing you were telling us so much. Wow... Aduke, you really do this. But Alhamdulillah," he added.

Tope Osoba had been battling a terminal illness before her passing, and her death has sent shockwaves through the Nigerian entertainment industry.

Actor Olamilekan Ayinla evokes emotions as he shares last encounter with Tope Osoba. Credit: topeosoba

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng also reported an old video of Tope Osoba recalling her battle with cancer.

See Olamilekan Ayinla's tribute post on Instagram:

Fans React to the Heartbreaking Tribute

The news of Tope Osoba's death drew an outpouring of grief from fans and colleagues on Facebook. Read them below:

@Ogunkoya Temmy wrote:

"God why I still don't believe this ooo"

@Horla Anobi said:

"May ur gentle soul continue to rest in perfect peace"

@Atunbi Ola shared:

"Soo it's true AHHH this girl in industry i just like like seriously 🤍💯 I don't know her real life OO but ahhhh rest on "

@Augustine Oluwaseun wrote:

"This is sad ☹️ ☹️ ☹️ In the Name that is above every other name, Cancer will not come near me, my wife, my children, my siblings, all my loved ones and every woman around me in Jesus' Name!!! None of us shall be victims of Cancer in Jesus' Name!"

Tope Osoba's Connection to Alexx Ekubo

Legit.ng also reported that an old video of Tope Osoba's connection with late Nollywood stars Alexx Ekubo and Allwell Ademola resurfaced online.

Beyond grief, the post carried a piece of Nollywood history. Osoba revealed that the 2015 film 'Ifedolapo' held a special place in her career because it marked Ekubo's very first appearance in a Yoruba language production.

She shared that playing alongside him in that film was a meaningful experience she could not easily put into words

Source: Legit.ng