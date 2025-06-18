Te governor of Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal, has revealed that ego among members is the root cause of the deepening crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

Governor Lawal insisted that the situation is beyond the role of former presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in the 2023 general elections

the crisis rocking the PDP involving Atiku and FCT minister Nyesom Wike since 2023 has led to a wave of high-profile defections and unending leadership disputes

Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara state, has said that the crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) goes far beyond its 2023 presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and is largely rooted in ego battles among party members.

Governor Lawal, revealed this during a media parley with journalists on Wednesday, June 18, in Zamfara, stating that the problem is not limited to any single individual.

“Everybody has their own issue; it’s not just about Atiku Abubakar; it’s beyond him,” he said.

“It’s an internal problem within the PDP, and we are making a conscious effort. I think it’s about people’s egos — everybody, no exception.”

As reported by Channels TV, when asked if he included himself among those contributing to the ego-driven conflict, Lawal responded, “Yes.”

2027: Lawal speaks on re-election

Speaking further on Nigeria’s electoral process ahead of the 2027 election, Governor Lawal expressed optimism that free and fair elections remain possible despite systemic challenges.

He cited that his candidacy as the first PDP governor in the state is proof of electoral fairness as the 2027 elections gain weight.

“I will say yes, because I experienced it in Zamfara State — with all the powerful people that can turn things around, with the might of the Federal Government and everything,” he said.

“Yes, there will still be a free and fair election. That was what made me elected as the governor of Zamfara State. I was the first elected PDP governor in Zamfara State. So, it was a free and fair election, and I believe it will happen. It’s a matter of time.”

Wike names governor behind PDP crisis

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has pulled out of the PDP reconciliation deal.

The former Rivers state governor blamed Oyo state governor Seyi Makinde for the crisis rocking the PDP.

Wike blamed Governor Makinde for sabotaging reconciliation efforts and described him as the “architect of our problems”.

