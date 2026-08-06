Minister of Solid Minerals Development Dele Alake confirmed that Abuja recorded an earth tremor on Tuesday, August 4

The Nigerian Geological Survey Agency detected the seismic activity at 11 am and has been directed to provide hourly updates to the minister

Abuja residents have been urged to go about their normal routines as proactive safety measures are put in place

FCT, Abuja - The Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, recorded a minor earth tremor on Tuesday, August 4, 2026, at 11 am, Dele Alake, minister of solid minerals development, has confirmed.

As reported by AIT, the Nigerian Geological Survey Agency (NGSA) detected the seismic activity and notified the minister, who has since directed the agency to provide him with hourly updates for continuous review and possible escalation to other relevant government agencies.

Daily Trust also noted the tremor occurrence.

Minister Dele Alake orders hourly updates after the NGSA confirms Abuja earth tremor. Photo credit: Dele Alake

Source: Facebook

Tremor: Minister calms Abuja residents

In a statement on Wednesday, August 5, issued through his special assistant on media, Lara Owoeye-Wise, Alake urged FCT residents not to panic, saying proactive measures had already been put in place to protect both lives and property across the territory.

"Residents of the Territory are urged to go about their normal routine without anxiety," the statement read, adding that the minister was personally monitoring developments through regular reports from the geological agency.

What's next after Abuja tremor?

The tremor was described as minor, and no immediate damage or casualties have been reported. The minister's directive to receive hourly briefings signals a structured government response aimed at tracking any further seismic developments in real time.

The Nigerian Geological Survey Agency, which operates under the ministry of solid minerals development, is the primary body responsible for monitoring and recording geological events across the country, including seismic activity.

Check out a related X post on the fresh Abuja tremor below:

What is an earth tremor?

A tremor is an involuntary movement of the Earth's surface caused by stress in underground rocks.

Tremors can be felt by people in the affected area, causing minor concerns such as windows rattling, objects swaying, or a subtle sensation of ground movement. They last approximately 10 seconds.

Earth tremors in Nigeria

Records have shown that earth tremors (minor earthquakes) have occurred in Nigeria from 1933 to 2016.

Nigeria experienced tremors in 1933, 1939, 1964, 1984, 1985 (in Komba Yaya), 1987 (in Akko) near Gombe; 1990, 1994, 1997, 2000, 2006, 2009 and 2016.

Most of these occurrences were not instrumentally recorded because there were no functional seismological observatories in Nigeria, but those of 1984 at Ijebu-Ode, 1990 at Ibadan and 2000 at Jushi Kwari were recorded.

Read more Abuja news

Earth tremor rocks Oyo town

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the federal government urged residents of Saki in Oyo state to remain calm over the earth tremor witnessed in a part of the town.

Authorities said a team of experts has been sent to the town to evaluate the extent of the damage.

Source: Legit.ng