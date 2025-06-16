Bandits have abducted Sheikh Sulaiman Idris Faru, the chief imam of Faru Jumu’ah Mosque, in a disturbing incident

The Islamic cleric was forcefully seized by armed men while working on his farm in Faru, located in Maradun local government area of Zamfara state

Such abductions from schools are common in northwestern and central Nigeria, where armed groups often take people hostage in exchange for huge ransoms

Gusau, Zamfara state - Tension has gripped Faru community in Maradun local government area (LGA) of Zamfara state after armed bandits abducted the chief imam of Faru Jumu’ah Mosque, Sulaiman Idris Faru, while he was working on his farm.

Legit.ng gathered that the incident happened Wednesday morning, June 11.

Bandits attack Zamfara chief imam, Sheikh Sulaiman Idris Faru.

Source: Original

Zamfara: How bandits kidnapped chief imam

Several residents who spoke with Legit.ng's local correspondent divulged that the respected Islamic cleric was taken away by gunmen suspected to be bandits after he arrived at his farm.

A resident, Usman, who lives close to the imam’s family house, said:

“He went to his farm very early as usual. It’s what he does every morning. Suddenly, news came that he had been abducted.”

Police yet to take significant action as bandits kidnap religious leader in Zamfara. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

The resident added that the local bandits have targeted the community in recent times without any help from the police.

The community source said:

“They always come on motorcycles. People always see them heading into the forest after abducting people. Right now, our vigilantes and some security operatives are searching the nearby bushes to rescue the Imam.”

When Legit.ng reached out to the spokesperson of the Zamfara state police command, Yezid Abubakar, he said:

“I am not aware of this information, but I will check and get back to you please, thanks."

As of the time of filing this report, the police have provided no update, and further attempts to reach Abubakar were ignored.

Community members say the lack of response is disturbing, as the abducted imam is a well-known religious figure whose absence is already being felt in the community.

A resident said:

“Our people are scared. If they can take the chief imam like that, then no one is safe. We want action, not silence."

Zamfara is one of the most terrorised states in the Nigerian northwestern region.

Nigeria’s military has been fighting armed groups like Boko Haram in the northeast, which has left it thinly stretched to tackle the kidnapping gangs, known locally as bandits.

The bandits are believed to be mostly ethnic Fulanis, but pastoralists and mercenaries from the region as well as neighbouring Chad and Niger are also involved.

Read more Zamfara news:

Bandits kidnap 16 in Kaduna

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that at least 16 people were kidnapped and houses set ablaze in Makeri, Mai-Ido, and Kushumi communities in Kagarko local government area of Kaduna state.

A community leader disclosed that the bandits stormed the communities in large numbers, with some of them wearing army uniforms and wielding AK-47 rifles.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng