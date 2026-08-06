Peller gifted billionaire King Ochacho's son, Ice King, a brand-new Toyota Camry reportedly worth ₦37 million for his birthday

The TikTok star also promised to help Ice King break into the music industry, prompting Ochacho to make Peller the boy's godfather

The gesture came just 4 days after Ochacho presented Peller and his wife, Jarvis, with a ₦400 million mansion at their wedding

Nigerian TikTok sensation Peller, whose full name is Hamzat Habeeb Adelaja, has wasted no time returning the favour to the billionaire who stunned his wedding with a ₦400 million mansion gift.

Just four days after King Ochacho made headlines for presenting Peller and his new wife, Jarvis, with a luxury property in Abuja's Life Camp, the streamer stepped up with a birthday surprise for the businessman's son, Ice King, a brand-new Toyota Camry reportedly valued at ₦37 million.

Peller surprises King Ochacho's son with an expensive birthday gift after receiving a lavish wedding present from the billionaire. Photo: peller089/icekingochacho/king_mo_adah

Source: Instagram

Peller makes his move on livestream

Peller announced the gift during a livestream on the night of August 5, 2026, with King Ochacho and his children joining in.

During the session, he rallied his TikTok followers to flood Ice King with birthday messages, turning the occasion into a public celebration.

The TikTok content creator went further, promising to personally mentor Ice King into a music career and aggressively promote his sound, on one condition: that King Ochacho hand his son over to him.

The billionaire agreed, officially declaring Ice King as Peller's godson and welcoming the content creator into his family.

He added that Peller would never lack for anything, describing him as someone who had "sown a seed into his own mighty ocean."

Watch the video of King Ochacho handing his son over to Peller below:

How it all started at Peller's wedding

The exchange traces back to August 1, 2026, when King Ochacho, whose full name is King Mohammed Odeh Adah, took to the stage at Peller and Jarvis's wedding ceremony to announce the ₦400 million mansion gift.

He explained that the idea came from his own children, who see Peller as a role model for their generation.

Ochacho added that properties near Palace 7, the venue reserved for his upcoming 50th birthday, start at no less than ₦400 million, yet his children insisted on nothing short of that for the couple.

Watch how Peller announced the birthday present to King Ochacho's son and his family below:

Fans React to Peller's birthday gift to King Ochacho's son

The gift video sparked lively conversation online:

@Emeka39708143:

"Peller don invest for him full future!! Generational wealth bagged"

@GabbysTwitt:

"We know this format, Peller wise gan 🥹"

@bavivmb:

"Peller say the guy no happy keh 😂"

@JeremiahOdunuga:

"The boy they drive Benz 2026 peller na were y ooo the Man self laugh"

@thamizhval88561:

"That's the only time a birthday wish comes with a loan approval, I guess! 🎉"

Peller reciprocates King Ochacho's generosity with a birthday gift worth tens of millions for the billionaire's son. Photo: peller089/king_mo_adah

Source: Instagram

Peller recalls tough childhood struggles

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that TikTok creator Peller opened up about his difficult upbringing, sharing how hunger and financial hardship shaped his early life.

He revealed during a livestream with his wife, Jarvis, that he survived secondary school with just 200 naira daily, often begging classmates for food or collecting numbers of wealthier peers to later request small amounts of money.

Today, Peller credits his mother’s prayers for his transformation, noting that those who once doubted him now witness his success and call him for help.

Source: Legit.ng