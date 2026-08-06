Canada offers 7 distinct pathways to citizenship, covering everything from birth on Canadian soil to special provisions for stateless persons

Immigrants who are permanent residents can pursue citizenship through naturalisation, but must meet a strict physical presence needed

Canada updated its citizenship-by-descent rules in December 2025, widening eligibility for people born abroad to Canadian parents

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Canada has outlined seven official pathways through which Nigerians and other foreign nationals can become Canadian citizens in 2026, offering fresh clarity for thousands of people hoping to build a permanent future in one of the world's most sought-after destinations.

For many immigrants, Canadian citizenship represents the final milestone after years of studying, working, or living in the country.

Make Carney's government offer Nigerians full citizenship in simple steps. Credit: Novatis

Source: Twitter

It provides access to one of the world's strongest passports, full voting rights, unrestricted employment opportunities, and greater security for families planning long-term lives in Canada.

While becoming a citizen often requires first obtaining permanent resident status, Canada's citizenship laws also recognise several other routes depending on an individual's personal circumstances, according to a Vanguard report.

1. Citizenship by birth

Anyone born on Canadian soil is generally recognised as a Canadian citizen from birth, regardless of the nationality or immigration status of their parents.

There are only a few exceptions, making birth in Canada one of the most straightforward pathways to citizenship.

2. Citizenship through Canadian parents

People born outside Canada may also qualify as Canadian citizens if at least one parent is Canadian and they satisfy the country's citizenship-by-descent rules.

Canada updated these rules in December 2025, broadening eligibility for certain children born abroad to Canadian parents and providing greater clarity on who qualifies.

3. Citizenship through naturalisation

Naturalisation remains the most common pathway for immigrants seeking Canadian citizenship.

Applicants must generally hold permanent resident status and have lived physically in Canada for at least 1,095 days within the five years before submitting an application.

They are also expected to satisfy other requirements, including filing taxes where applicable, demonstrating language proficiency within the required age group, passing the citizenship examination, and taking the citizenship oath.

4. Citizenship for permanent resident children

Children under the age of 18 who already hold permanent resident status can also become Canadian citizens.

Eligibility depends on factors such as whether one of their parents is already a Canadian citizen or whether a parent is applying for citizenship simultaneously.

5. Citizenship through adoption

Individuals born outside Canada who are legally adopted by Canadian citizens may qualify for citizenship through a direct citizenship grant.

The adoption must comply with Canadian citizenship laws, while additional eligibility requirements may apply depending on each case.

6. Citizenship after immigration through adoption

Another option allows adopted children to first immigrate to Canada as permanent residents.

Once permanent residence requirements have been fulfilled, they may later apply for citizenship through the standard naturalisation process.

7. Citizenship for certain stateless individuals

Canada also offers a special citizenship grant for some stateless individuals born abroad to Canadian parents.

Applicants must meet strict eligibility conditions, including age requirements and specific physical-presence rules.

Permanent residence remains the key step

Although several pathways exist, permanent residence continues to be the gateway for most immigrants pursuing Canadian citizenship.

After meeting residency obligations and all other eligibility requirements, permanent residents can submit citizenship applications and complete the final stage of their immigration journey.

Nigerians are given full options to become Canadian citizens via 7 pathways. Credit: Novatis

Source: Twitter

Canadian authorities encourage prospective applicants to carefully review the requirements that apply to their individual circumstances before applying, as eligibility rules vary depending on each person's immigration history and pathway to citizenship.

Canada opens military recruitment for permanent residency

Legit.ng earlier reported that Canada has introduced a new immigration pathway that could provide skilled foreign military personnel, including qualified Nigerians, with an opportunity to obtain permanent residency through its Express Entry system.

The new Skilled Military Recruits category made its debut with its first-ever selection round on July 23, 2026, reflecting Canada's growing focus on attracting professionals with specialised military expertise to meet national workforce needs.

According to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), only four Invitations to Apply (ITAs) for permanent residency were issued in the inaugural draw, making it the smallest Express Entry selection round ever conducted.

Source: Legit.ng