Rotimi Amaechi, ADC Vice Presidential Candidate, accused President Bola Tinubu's aides of insulting Christians over remarks by Cardinal Onaiyekan

Amaechi claimed the presidency's response would have been different if the Sultan of Sokoto had made the same statements

The former Rivers State governor said the reaction amounted to religious discrimination against Christians in Nigeria

Rotimi Amaechi, the Action Democratic Congress (ADC) Vice Presidential Candidate, has accused aides of President Bola Tinubu of insulting Christians in Nigeria, saying the backlash over Cardinal John Onaiyekan's recent statements was driven by religion.

Amaechi argued that if the Sultan of Sokoto, rather than Cardinal Onaiyekan, had made the same comments, the presidency would never have responded in the manner it did.

Rotimi Amaechi accuses President Bola Tinubu of abusing Christians Photo Credit: @officialABAT, @chibuikeamaechi

Source: Twitter

"We were being insulted because we are Christians," Amaechi said, drawing a direct link between the government's reaction and the faith of the cleric who spoke.

Amaechi's allegation of religious bias

The former Rivers State governor and ex-Minister of Transportation said the treatment of Cardinal Onaiyekan exposed a double standard within the current administration. He maintained that the Sultan, as a Muslim leader of comparable standing, would not have faced the same level of public rebuke from presidential aides had he been the one to make the statements in question.

Amaechi served as governor of Rivers State from 2007 to 2015 and later as Minister of Transportation under former President Muhammadu Buhari. He ran as the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate in the 2023 election cycle before eventually receiving the ADC vice presidential nomination.

Cardinal Onaiyekan is a retired Roman Catholic Archbishop of Abuja and one of Nigeria's most prominent Christian voices. The Sultan of Sokoto is the spiritual leader of Nigeria's Muslim community and holds significant religious and traditional authority in the country.

Nigerians react to Amaechi's allegation

However, Amaechi's allegation has started generating mixed reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Woye wrote:

"No one is insulting Christian. I am a Christian too. Amaechi is playing politics."

FairPrince of Lagos commented:

"This is a dangerous trend. These are reckless & condemnable statements from Amaechi. Whenever it is Tinubu leaves office, this recklessness will come back to hunt all of us. It's better we all come together and tell these people to stick to issue-based topics & not religion."

Debo Adeleke tweeted:

"The Cardinal ran to an Obidient TV to reinforce his bias. The Sultan would not behave like that."

Twuyi-Asiwaju said:

"They’re now trying to use Christian propaganda after @officialABAT has neutralised the majority of their terrorist agents on security threats."

See the video of the ADC vice presidential candidate on X here:

Source: Legit.ng