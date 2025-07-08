The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has issued a fresh update about the newly rehabilitated Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre, Abuja

Wike said the Tinubu International Conference Centre, Abuja, has generated more than N700 million in three weeks

The former Rivers state governor said the former manager was paying the government N50 million a year

FCT, Abuja - The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, said the newly rehabilitated Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre, Abuja, has generated more than N700 million in three weeks.

Wike disclosed that the person who was managing the centre before the rehabilitation was remitting only N50 million to the FCT Administration annually.

As reported by Daily Trust, Wike made this known during a Thanksgiving Service at St. James’ Anglican Church, Asokoro, Abuja.

The Thanksgiving service was for the successful completion of the project inauguration by President Bola Tinubu to celebrate his second year in office.

Wike said the person managing the ICC called him all kinds of names when the FCT Administration took over the centre to carry out the rehabilitation.

“When we visited the centre in 2024, Tinubu described the centre as an eyesore, stressing that this is not the international conference centre that Nigeria should be presenting to the global community, and directed that we rehabilitate the edifice.

“We shut the place down and within seven months, we rehabilitated the centre.

“The shocking thing is that the man who was running it from Adamawa was paying the government N50 million a year.

“But in just three weeks since we opened it after the renovation, we have made over N700 million.”

Abuja International Conference Centre renamed after Tinubu

Recall that the Abuja International Conference Centre (AICC) was renamed after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu by Wike on Tuesday, June 10, 2025.

The FCT minister and former Rivers governor, however, maintained that anybody who would use the iconic facility must pay irrespective of his or her status.

Dada Olusegun, a presidential aide, shared photos of the development on Tuesday as Tinubu commissions the newly renovated facility.

