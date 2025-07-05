FCT Minister Nyesom Wike refuted corruption claims, asserting he bought his Rolls-Royce with personal funds and not through bribes or political favour

Wike said his wealth predates public office, citing a privileged upbringing and dismissing allegations linking his assets to political misconduct

He blamed critics, especially Rotimi Amaechi, for spreading false claims out of envy, insisting property ownership is justified by his long public service

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has strongly denied allegations of corruption.

Specifically, clearing the air about getting a Rolls-Royce, he noted that he got the luxury vehicle with his own money and not through political influence or bribes.

Wike rejects Amaechi's accusations, says his wealth is not tied to corruption.

Source: Facebook

Speaking during an interview on Politics Today, aired by Channels Television, Wike responded to critics questioning how he acquired the luxury vehicle.

He clarified that no contractor or associate gifted him the car.

“I have a Rolls-Royce. So what? Nobody gave it to me. I bought it. People ask, ‘With what money?’ Let me tell you — I came from a comfortable background," Wike said.

Wike says wealth not linked to political office

The former Rivers State Governor explained that his personal wealth predates his years in public office.

He described his upbringing as comfortable, stating that his father was a general manager of several companies and that he drove a Mercedes-Benz as a student.

“Don’t let anyone tell you I suddenly became wealthy. I didn’t come from poverty," he said.

Wike also dismissed claims that his wealth came from shady political deals, asserting that no court has ever found him guilty of corruption.

“When people say ‘corrupt,’ what exactly do they mean? Wanting money to pay school fees or take care of your family does not make you corrupt.”

Critics driven by envy, says Wike

Wike addressed criticisms from political opponents, especially those coming from his predecessor and rival, Rotimi Amaechi.

He stated that much of the criticism is born out of jealousy and misinformation.

“Someone said I was given a Rolls-Royce by a contractor. That’s a lie. That’s what he did, not me. That’s why he’s angry,” Wike said.

Wike justifies property ownership

Wike addresses Amaechi's corruption claims, insisting he did nothing wrong.

Source: Facebook

Wike acknowledged owning properties but argued that this was expected given his years in public office.

“I was a Speaker for four years and Governor for eight years. Of course, I will have property. But that doesn’t make me corrupt.”

He noted that his success is a result of hard work and a well-structured upbringing.

“You cannot compare where I came from with where others came from. We are not on the same level,” Wike stated.

Wike explains his contribution to making Amaechi Rivers governor

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, said he risked his life to make his predecessor, Rotimi Amaechi, Rivers state governor in 2007.

Wike also claimed that he invested everything he had to ensure that Amaechi emerged as governor.

The former Rivers state governor alleged that Amaechi later attempted to edge him out politically, falsely believing he was doing him (Wike) a favour.

