Opta's supercomputer has delivered its verdict on Ghana's chances of winning the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The Black Stars head into the tournament on a six-match winless run and face a daunting Group L challenge against England, Croatia and Panama

The Ghana Football Association parted ways with former international Otto Addo and appointed Carlos Queiroz less than two months before the start of the tournament

Opta's supercomputer has predicted the chances of the Ghana football national team winning the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

The Black Stars are marking their fifth appearance at the biggest football event from June 11 to July 19, 2026.

Ghana secured their spot by finishing at the top of CAF Group I with 25 points, confirming their qualification with a 1-0 victory over Comoros.

The Ghana team poses for a photograph ahead of the international friendly match between Wales and Ghana at Cardiff City Stadium in Wales. Photo by: Warren Little.

Source: Getty Images

The four-time AFCON winners have endured a difficult spell since booking their place at the Mundial, going six matches without a victory and raising fresh concerns over their readiness for football's biggest stage.

The Ghana Football Association sacked former coach Otto Addo following a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Germany and a 5-1 loss to Austria last March.

The football authorities engaged former Manchester United assistant manager Carlos Queiroz to guide the team to the 23rd edition of the tournament, per BBC.

Ghana will face a rejuvenated England under Thomas Tuchel, Croatia, and Panama in Group L.

Supercomputer predicts Ghana's World Cup chances

Opta's supercomputer has ranked all 48 nations ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup and projected their chances of progressing through each stage of the tournament.

According to the simulation, Ghana have a 7.06% chance of finishing top of Group L, ahead of favourites England.

The outlook is more positive when it comes to qualification from the group, with the Black Stars given a 50.01% probability of reaching the Round of 32.

The model also gives Ghana an 18.16% chance of advancing to the Round of 16, a 6.48% chance of reaching the quarter-finals, and a 2.42% likelihood of making the semi-finals.

Carlos Queiroz's side have been assigned a 0.71% probability of reaching the final on July 19.

Opta supercomputer predicts Ghana's chances of winning the 2026 World Cup. Photo by: Huw Fairclough.

Source: Getty Images

Ultimately, the supercomputer estimates Ghana's chances of winning the 2026 FIFA World Cup at just 0.19%, highlighting the scale of the challenge facing the Black Stars in North America.

Meanwhile, Ghana's best performance at the FIFA World Cup came in 2010, when the Black Stars reached the quarter-finals in South Africa.

The West African nation narrowly missed out on a place in the semi-finals after a dramatic and controversial encounter with Uruguay.

In extra time, Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez handled the ball on the goal line to prevent a certain winner for Ghana, resulting in a penalty and a red card.

However, Ghana failed to convert the spot-kick and eventually lost 4-2 in the ensuing penalty shootout, ending their historic World Cup run, per ESPN.

CAF send message to Ghana

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has sent a message to the Black Stars of Ghana ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Ghana are one of the 10 African representatives at the tournament in the United States of America, Mexico and Canada from June 11 to July 19, 2026.

Source: Legit.ng