A young man who just gained admission to study law at the University of Ibadan participated in a competition

He opened up about the outcome of the oratory competition and gave details of what it was about, while congratulating the winner

Though he didn’t emerge as the winner of the competition, the law student still expressed optimism about his position

A University of Ibadan fresh law student shared how he participated in his second competition after resuming at the institution.

He had earlier won the oratory competition that was held during the fresher’s orientation.

A University of Ibadan fresh law student participates in competition and shares story. Photo: David Onyeji

Source: UGC

UI law student participates in competition

On his LinkedIn page, David Onyeji shared how he decided to participate in another competition, but didn’t emerge with the first prize.

His LinkedIn post read:

“On the 23rd of May, 2026, David held onto a microphone that had heard a thousand voices and one, yet not on the theme of that day's public speaking event: Mental Emancipation: Towards A Brighter Nigeria. The event was organised by the Kuti Hall Literary and Debating Society (K.H.L.D.S.) at the University of Ibadan.

“This event is the annual Great Man Of the Podium (G.M.O.P.), held to induct new members. New members of the society participate in the Oratory category, and the winner is crowned the Great Man Of The Podium (G.M.O.P.).

“I gave a speech that utilised the nation's pledge as a structure, told from the perspective of a schoolgirl named Bisola on the assembly ground. The speech looked into the pattern of corruption and ethnic bias as I'd stated that “(if one) hears the Igbos reduced to 'Nyamiri,' the Yorubas to 'ngbati ngbati,' and the Hausas to 'Aboki,' (they begin) to wonder whether defending unity translates into tribal division.”

“ And then solutions were proffered, such as grassroots intervention and cogent enlightenment, for, as I said: “...a nation can build roads, raise bridges and write policies, but if its mind remains chained by corruption, tribal bias and helplessness, development will only be makeup on a tired face.”

“I placed third and was inducted into the KHLDS. Congratulations to the G.M.O.P. Mr. Oluwaferanmi Adejumo . Congratulations to all rookies who were inducted, as well as to the participants of the debate category.

“And special thanks to the President of KHLDS Mr. Samuel Binuyo, the Vice President of KHLDS Mr. Kennedy Ifeadi , and to the esteemed judges of the event, Mr. Barnabas Michael {Barnyjuice} and Mr. Michael Oluwagunwa.

“In the case of Nigeria, “a brighter future, then, is not a product on the shelf, but a process in the mind.” May we get better. “

A 100-level law student of the University of Ibadan who participated in a competition shares the outcome. Photo: David Onyeji

Source: UGC

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng