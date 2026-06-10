A young woman studying for her PhD at the University of Miami shared a breakdown of her monthly expenses online

The international student revealed that she received a monthly stipend of $3,500, which is about N4.8 million

She explained that she consistently sent $150 back home to her family every month from her earnings

A young lady who relocated to the United States for her postgraduate studies has generated practical conversations online after opening up about her monthly finances.

The lady, identified on TikTok by her handle @bettynugba, is a PhD student at the University of Miami.

A female student living in the US and earning a $3,000 stipend breaks down her monthly expenses. Photo credit: @bettynugba/TikTok

Source: TikTok

In her viral video, she disclosed that she received a monthly stipend of $3,500 (approximately N4.8 million) to support her stay and education.

Lady breaks down monthly expenses in US

While preparing a meal in her kitchen, Betty explained that the largest portion of her stipend went directly to housing, with her rent costing $2,000 each month. She further detailed her fixed utilities, noting that she spent $115 on electricity and Wi-Fi connectivity.

For her feeding, she allocated $400 monthly to groceries because she preferred preparing her own meals at home rather than eating out.

She said:

"I cook almost every single day and I do not eat out often in Miami. Like I said, it will drain your stipend."

Her other monthly expenses included $160 for transportation and fuel, $54 for her mobile phone bill, and $80 for sports.

Apart from her basic needs, Betty stated that she kept $200 aside for personal items like clothing and toiletries. She also emphasised her commitment to supporting her family back home by sending $150 (approximately N200,000) to them every single month.

Reactions as US-based lady talks about expenses

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the student's post below:

Hamad said:

"2000 is crazy .. that’s 60% of your salary on just rent."

Nkatecake said:

"That’s one of the highest phd salaries I’ve ever seen. Most people make like $2200 a month."

Tufoin said:

"If someone uses more than 30% of their income on rent, they will be broke for all their life."

Watch the lady talk about her expenses in US below:

Nigerian-American living in Nigeria shares expenses

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian-American lady has sparked a debate on social media after giving out a breakdown of her expenditure in one day.

Source: Legit.ng