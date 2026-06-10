A young Nigerian man who once thought he’d become an engineer has bagged a degree in animal science from the University of Ilorin

The fresh graduate of the University of Ilorin opened up about what changed his mind to pursue animal science

His story triggered reactions on social media, and many took to the comment section to celebrate his achievement

A Nigerian man, Kayode Francis, shared an update on his academic journey after graduating from the University of Ilorin.

The animal science graduate shared how he had thought he’d become an engineer in his early years.

A UNILORIN student who thought he'd be an engineer graduates as a animal scientist. Photo: Kayode Francis

Source: UGC

UNILORIN fulfils dream of being animal scientist

On his LinkedIn page, Kayode Francis shared what changed his mind from engineering to animal science in his latter secondary school days.

His LinkedIn post read:

“Yesterday, June 8, 2026, marked a significant milestone in my journey as I was officially inducted into the Nigerian Institute of Animal Science (NIAS) as a Graduate Animal Scientist, formally joining the animal science profession in Nigeria.

"Looking back, this moment feels deeply personal because becoming an Animal Scientist has been a dream many years in the making.

"Interestingly, growing up, I thought I would become an Electrical and Electronics Engineer. Watching my dad repair and build appliances inspired me greatly. I spent my childhood fixing broken lamps, repairing & improvising devices from available materials.

"In secondary school, Physics was my favorite subject. Together with some classmates, we designed a rechargeable fan using improvised materials, and we attempted several other projects. Naturally, many people expected that engineering would become my path.

"But life (and God) had another plan. In my final year of secondary school, I encountered a Corps member who graduated from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta FUNAAB Nigeria and studied Animal Science. His passion, knowledge, and the way he taught Agricultural Science changed my perspective completely.

"That encounter sparked something in me. By the time I graduated from secondary school, I emerged as the Best Graduating Student in Agricultural Science... a surprise to many, including my parents, who expected Physics to take that honor. Even more interesting was what I wrote in our graduating yearbook: AMBITION: Animal Scientist.

"At the time, it sounded unusual to many people, but I held onto that dream. Although my first admission attempt in 2017 did not work out, God opened another door in 2018 when I gained admission into the University of Ilorin, Nigeria, Faculty of Agriculture. Over the years, that dream matured into purpose."

A man who thought he would become an engineer shared why he chose animal science at the University of Ilorin. Photo: Kayode Francis

Source: UGC

Reactions trail UNILORIN student's experience

Joshua Olokodana said:

"Congratulations, my brother. The story continues. From greatness to greater greatness."

Augustine Chinecherem Okolo said:

"As a student, I find this deeply relatable because many of us begin with assumptions about where we are headed. But through learning and experience, those assumptions are refined into clearer purpose. Your story highlights how patience and openness to change can lead to meaningful alignment over time."

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng