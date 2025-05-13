Nyesom Wike, minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), on Monday, May 12, disclosed that he fancies President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to win the 2027 election

FCT, Abuja - Nyesom Wike, minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), has said President Bola Tinubu will defeat the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) again in the 2027 election.

Speaking during a media chat on Monday, May 12, 2025, monitored by Legit.ng, Wike explained that his party, the PDP, is still not in perfect condition to emerge victorious in the coming poll.

Wike: PDP should avoid 2023 mistake

The minister warned that the PDP risks repeating the same errors that led to its defeat in the 2023 general election.

His words:

“They said no, we should not do zoning now. Before we knew, some people had gone to buy forms. Now, a zone took the chairman of the party, a zone took the presidential candidate. Of course, arrogance came in, ‘Forget it; we have won the election.’ See where we are. And I’ve told them, where are you zoning your presidential candidate now? Where will it go? Why not, as a party, come out openly now and say our presidential candidate will also come from the south? You don’t want to do that. You want to play the same game you played in 2023. It will backfire. The point here is that selfishness can kill a system."

Wike attends PDP stakeholders’ meeting in Abuja

Meanwhile, Wike attended a meeting of the PDP leaders on Sunday night, May 11, in Abuja.

The meeting was held at the Bauchi governor’s lodge in Asokoro, the nation’s capital.

Governors elected on the platform of the PDP, and former governors who are members, attended the meeting.

Umar Damagum, acting chairman of the PDP, was also in attendance as party chieftains deliberated on internal cohesion and preparations for the 2027 elections.

The opposition party is grappling with a prolonged internal crisis that has lingered since 2022. In recent weeks, the party has lost many members, including Sheriff Oborevwori, the governor of Delta, and national and state assembly members, to the ruling APC.

Rivers: 'Fubara cannot make peace' - Wike

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Wike gave insight into a recent meeting with Siminalayi Fubara, the suspended governor of Rivers state.

Wike confirmed that his estranged mentee secretly visited him in April alongside two chieftains of the ruling APC.

Wike while withholding full details noted that he bluntly told the suspended governor that he lacked the capacity to make peace.

