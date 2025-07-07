Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Katsina state - The former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Katsina State, Hon. Salisu Lawal Uli, has dumped the party for the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Uli officially resigned from the PDP to pledge allegiance to the ADC under the Coalition of Nigerian Political Groups.

He cited dissatisfaction with the PDP’s leadership style since 2022 as the reason for his departure.

The former PDP chieftain described the ADC as “a more democratic, ideological, disciplined, and reliable platform.”

As reported by Vanguard, he accused the PDP of abandoning accountability and discipline.

The former PDP chieftain noted that internal mismanagement signaled the imminent collapse of the party.

The pioneer member of the PDP since 1998, in a resignation letter dated July 2, 2025, Uli wrote:

“Signs began to manifest that the PDP’s collapse was imminent when some members began to see themselves as demigods, beyond discipline, no matter the level of atrocities they committed.”

Uli assured his supporters that his political mission to “liberate Nigeria and Katsina State” would continue under the ADC.

Uli defection follows the recent departure of a faction loyal to the former Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr. Mustapha Inuwa, who also quit the party.

Inuwa’s group included 287 former candidates and aspirants for House of Assembly, Chairmanship, and Councilorship positions.

The Chairman of the Local Government Chairmanship Aspirants’ Forum, Alhaji Yasir Ibrahim, said internal betrayal and deceit forced them out of the PDP.

“The PDP is no longer an opposition party in the state. Hence, our decision to join the coalition for a stronger front.”

