Prominent PDP-BoT member, Adamu Waziri, has announced his resignation from the leading opposition party and joined the APC

Waziri said his decision was due to the fact that the current PDP leadership has lost its way and that he has to move on

The former PDP chieftain then called on his supporters to join him in his coalition movement, a group being championed by the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar

Adamu Waziri, a founding member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and a member of the party's Board of Trustees, has dumped the leading opposition and joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The former PDP chieftain announced her defection at his Dogo Tebo Ward in Potiskum, Yobe State, on Monday, July 7. He stressed that he decision complied with the constitution of the PDP, which required that defectors have to resign at the ward level.

Adamu Waziri dumps PDP for the ADC Photo Credit: @OfficialPDPNig

Source: Twitter

Why PDP BoT member dumps party

According to The Punch, Waziri explained that the PDP no longer stand in the position of a credible opposition in the country.

His statement reads in part:

“I was a member of PDP, and due to the exigencies of the moment and in the interest of the nation, I have decided to resign."

He then called on his supporters to join him in the new political movement in order to strengthen the country's democracy and secure better governance. He maintained that the decision was difficult but necessary. He noted that the PDP's current leadership has lost its way.

PDP accepts BoT member's resignation

Malam Muhammad Bomai, the PDP ward chairman, who accepted the resignation letter on behalf of the local leadership, added that the development was regrettable as Waziri is a pillar of the party.

The coalition has been positioning itself to defeat President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 election. Atiku has been predicted to win the presidential ticket of the ADC, even though there are other contenders, including Peter Obi and Rotimi Amaechi, who have expressed interest in the ticket.

Top PDP leader joins Atiku Abubakar-led coalition Photo Credit: @atiku

Source: Twitter

Atiku's coalition appoints Mark, Aregbesola

The anti-Tinubu coalition met on Wednesday, July 2, with some ADC leaders and appointed former Senate President David Mark and Rauf Aregbesola, ex-governor of Osun, as interim national chairman and secretary, respectively.

Bolaji Abdullahi, a former minister of sports, was appointed as the coalition’s spokesperson.

The meeting was also attended by ex-Vice-President Atiku Abubakar; Sule Lamido, ex-governor of Jigawa; Uche Secondus, former PDP national chairman; Babangida Aliyu, former governor of Niger; Sam Egwu, former governor of Ebonyi; Aminu Tambuwal, former governor of Sokoto; and Liyel Imoke, former governor of Cross River.

How to vote in 2027: NNPP chieftain to Nigerians

Legit.ng earlier reported that NNPP chieftain Olufemi Ajadi has called on Nigerians not to vote for any politician or party that failed to fulfil their electoral promises in the 2023 electioneering.

The former Ogun governorship candidate lamented the worsening leadership and unfulfilled commitments in the country.

He said, despite the ground promises made to Nigerians during the electioneering, Nigeria is still being confronted with several.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng