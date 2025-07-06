Atiku Abubakar and other opposition political figures rally around the ADC in their quest to challenge President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 election

In a bid to present a united front ahead of the 2027 election, key opposition figures unveiled the ADC in Abuja

The development sparked nationwide discussions about the viability of a consolidated opposition

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - Atiku Abubakar, the former vice-president, on Saturday evening, July 5, held what his camp described as "a strategic meeting" with some co-members of the opposition in Abuja.

According to Abdulrasheed Shehu, Atiku's special assistant on broadcast media, in a post on his verified X (formerly Twitter) page, his principal held the meeting with Babachir Lawal, the former secretary to the federal government (SGF); Elisha Abbo, a former senator representing Adamawa north; Aishatu Binani, ex-senator representing Adamawa central; Jibrilla Bindow, former governor of Adamawa state; and others.

Atiku Abubakar leads a coalition under the ADC ahead of the 2027 election. Atiku is widely considered as President Bola Tinubu's major rival. Photos credit: @Rasheethe

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng learnt that the meeting happened at Atiku's residence in Abuja.

Shehu tweeted with an accompanying picture:

"This evening, His Excellency Atiku Abubakar convened a strategic meeting with several notable politicians, including former SGF Babachir Lawal and former Adamawa State Governor Bindow Jibrilla, 2023 APC Gubernatorial candidate for Adamawa Aishatu Binani, Sen. Abdul’Aziz Inyako, Sen. Abbo and others. The meeting was productive and engaging."

2027 election: Opposition to ADC

Meanwhile, residents of Kebbi state have been urged to disregard the recent coalition led by the ADC and instead continue to support Governor Nasir Idris for sustained development and results.

Yahaya Sarki, Governor Idris' spokesperson, made this appeal while addressing journalists in Birnin Kebbi on Saturday, July 5.

According to Sarki, the achievements of Governor Idris speak for themselves and serve as a strong counter to any political movement under the banner of a coalition in the state.

In the same vein, President Bola Tinubu’s loyalists, aides, and others unleashed scurrilous attacks on the new opposition coalition led by the ADC and its leadership.

Commenting on the ADC coalition, Festus Keyamo, minister of aviation and aerospace development, alleged that the coalition was packaged to shortchange Peter Obi.

In his reaction, Sunday Dare, a presidential spokesperson, dismissed comparisons between the new opposition coalition and the 2013 merger that formed the All Progressives Congress (APC). He characterised the ADC’s move as a “desperate and self-serving power grab.”

Read more on ADC coalition:

Coalition announces Mark, Aregbesola as leaders

Earlier, President Tinubu of the ruling APC were sent a warning note to gear up for the challenges ahead against his second-term ambition by the coalition.

This is as the coalition movement announced Senator David Mark and Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola as its interim national chairman and secretary, respectively.

The coalition movement also appointed the former sports minister, Bolaji Abdullahi, as the interim publicity secretary of the ADC.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng