Vice-President Kashim Shettima has called on the Dantata family to stay united and preserve the legacy of their late patriarch

Shettima described Alhaji Aminu Dantata as a pillar of the nation whose life exemplified humility, integrity, and service to humanity

The Vice-President reminded the family that material possessions fade, but Dantata's name and values should be honoured and sustained

Kano, Kano - Vice-President Kashim Shettima has urged the family of the late elder statesman and business mogul, Alhaji Aminu Alhassan Dantata, to remain united and uphold the principles their patriarch stood for.

Shettima made the call during a condolence visit to the Dantata family residence in Kano.

Kashim Shettima urges Aminu Dantata’s family to uphold his legacy. Photo credit: @NigeriaGov/@KanoChronicle

Source: Twitter

Shettima says Dantata's legacy will live on

During the visit, the vice president, who represented President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, described the late industrialist as a “pillar of the nation."

He further noted that his passing is a significant loss not only to his family but to the entire country.

Shettima said the death of Alhaji Aminu Dantata is not a personal loss alone but a loss to Nigeria as a whole.

‘He was a national treasure, a man whose life was a blessing to humanity,’ the Vice-President remarked during his visit.”

He added that Dantata’s values of integrity, humility, and generosity should continue to inspire not only his family but the nation at large, Daily Trust reported, Leadership reported.

Family urged to remain united after loss

In an appeal, Shettima advised the Dantata family to guard against division and disunity.

“The owner of the wealth has departed. That alone should remind us all that nothing in this world lasts forever,” he said.

Furthermore, he urged them to see beyond material possessions and focus on preserving family harmony and shared values.

Uphold the name and values of Dantata, VP says

Shettima further called on the family to protect the honour and legacy of their late father.

“Spare the name of Dantata with the integrity it carries. Uphold his legacy so that his memory continues to live not just within your family, but across the country and beyond,” he advised.

Dantata buried in Saudi Arabia at age 94

Alhaji Aminu Dantata passed away at the age of 94 in Abu Dhabi and was buried in the holy city of Madina, Saudi Arabia.

His passing has drawn messages of sympathy from across Nigeria, with many paying tribute to his lifelong commitment to honesty, philanthropy, and community development.

Nigerian delegation in Saudi Arabia ahead of Dantata’s interment

Previously, Legit.ng reported that a high-level Nigerian delegation arrived in Madinah, Saudi Arabia, early Monday, June 30, to attend the burial of renowned businessman and elder statesman Aminu Dantata, who passed away in Abu Dhabi on Saturday at the age of 94.

The delegation departed Nigeria late Sunday night, according to a statement issued by Rabiu Ibrahim, Special Assistant to the Minister of Information and National Orientation.

Leading the delegation is the Minister of Defence and former Jigawa State Governor, Muhammad Badaru Abubakar, the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Prince Lateef Fagbemi; among others.

Source: Legit.ng