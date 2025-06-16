The APC Vice Chairman (North-East) Mustapha Salihu has addressed the controversy that he failed to mention Kashim Shettima while endorsing President Bola Tinubu for 2027

Salihu said Tinubu is the only one who has the constitutional right to choose his running mate for the 2027 election

According to Salihu, there is no rift between President Tinubu and Shettima ahead of the 2027 election

FCT, Abuja - The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Vice Chairman (North-East), Mustapha Salihu, said President Bola Tinubu is the only one who has the right to choose his running mate for the 2027 election.

Legit.ng recalls that chaos erupted at the APC North-East stakeholders' meeting in Gombe State on Sunday as Salihu failed to mention Vice-President Kashim Shettima while endorsing Tinubu for a second term.

Salihu explains reason Tinubu is the only person to choose his running mate in 2027. Photo credit: Kashim Shettima

Source: Facebook

Salihu said President Tinubu has the constitutional authority to choose his running mate for the 2027 elections.

He stated this after he narrowly escaped a violent mob attack at the APC North-East stakeholders’ meeting in Gombe.

As reported by The Punch, Salihu said it is Tinubu’s prerogative to choose a running mate during a live appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today

“There is no such thing as a joint ticket during party primaries.

“Only the presidential candidate emerges, and it is entirely his prerogative to choose a running mate — after he becomes the flagbearer.”

The APC chieftain said the final decision remains solely with the presidential candidate to choose his/her running mate.

He admitted that the party and stakeholders may be consulted in making the decision.

“Even though the party and stakeholders may be consulted, constitutionally, it is solely the candidate’s right.”

Salihu said there’s no rift between Tinubu and Shettima.

He accused political opportunists of fueling discord within the ruling party.

“Some people thrive on creating tension. We call them ‘crisis entrepreneurs’ — they manipulate situations like this to create confusion and benefit from it.

“These rumours are inevitable, especially as elections draw near,”

Reacting to the chaos in Gombe on Sunday, he denied deliberately excluding Shettima from his speech.

According to Salihu, the portion praising Shettima was delivered before fight broke out in the meeting.

“The last paragraph of my speech before the fracas was dedicated to eulogising Kashim Shettima.

“I said he is our son and that we in the North-East stand solidly behind him,”

Shettima: One Mistake Tinubu must not make

Recall that Primate Elijah Ayodele urged President Tinubu not to replace Shettima as his running mate in 2027.

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church said replacing Shettima is one mistake Tinubu must not make in the 2027 election.

According to Primate Ayodele, Tinubu must not remove Shettima for him to survive the 2027 presidential election.

Tinubu vs Shettima: Resigned presidential aide speaks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu's former special adviser at the office of the vice president, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, clarified the alleged rift in the presidency.

Baba-Ahmed, who recently resigned as the presidential aide, responded to the question on the claim that Shettima was being systematically sidelined in the presidency.

He said he did not notice any rift between Tinubu and Shettima when he was serving in that office.

