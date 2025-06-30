Saudi Arabia approved the burial of late Aminu Dantata in Madinah, fulfilling his long-standing wish to be laid to rest in the Holy Land, according to his son, Sanusi Dantata

Dantata, aged 94, was a revered businessman and philanthropist, remembered for his impact on Nigeria’s economic and social development; tributes have poured in nationwide

Funeral prayers are scheduled at the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, with contingency plans to return the body to Kano if delays in transfer from Abu Dhabi persist

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has granted approval for the burial of late Nigerian business mogul and philanthropist, Alhaji Aminu Alhassan Dantata, in the sacred city of Madinah.

Legit.ng reported that Dantata has passed away at the age of 94.

Aminu Dantata: Prominent Nigerian Businessman to Be Buried in Saudi Arabia as Details Emerge

Source: UGC

Former presidential aide and Kano politician, Bashir Ahmad, confirmed his death in a social media post on Saturday morning, June 28.

Ahmad, who served as a media aide to the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari, stated that "Kano has lost one of its greatest sons and Nigeria has lost a true elder statesman".

The former presidential aide explained that Dantata will be remembered for his significant contributions to Nigeria's economic and social development.

The late Dantata clocked 93 on May 19, 2024. He is a scion of the late Alhaji Alhassan Dantata, who was renowned across the north as Alhassan Dogo due to his height.

The late business mogul has founded and co-founded several companies in different sectors of the economy.

Revealing details about the burial, late Dantata's son, Sanusi Dantata, via a post on his official X (formerly Twitter) account on Saturday, June 28, expressed gratitude, saying:

“Alhamdulillah, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has granted approval for the remains of late Alh. Aminu Dantata to be buried in the Holy land of Madinah!”

He added that Janazah (funeral) prayers are scheduled to hold, insha Allah, at the Holy Prophet’s mosque.

Madinah burial was his long-standing wish, says Sanusi

Aminu Dantata: Prominent Nigerian Businessman to Be Buried in Saudi Arabia as Details Emerge

Source: Twitter

According Sanusi, it had long been the wish of the late Alhaji Aminu Dantata to be buried in the city of Madinah. Arrangements are currently underway to move his remains from Abu Dhabi to the Holy Land.

However, the family clarified that if the transfer faces extended delays, plans are in place to return his body to Kano for interment.

Nation mourns a philanthropic icon

The passing of Alhaji Dantata has sparked an outpouring of condolences and tributes across Nigeria.

Prominent individuals, political leaders, and well-wishers have continued to offer prayers for his soul and express appreciation for his life of impact.

“May Allah accept the prayers of all well-wishers, forgive him, shower him with His mercy, and grant him Jannatul-Firdaws,” Sanusi Dantata wrote.

Nigerians react as Tinubu bows to Alhassan Dantata

Legit.ng earlier reported that a prominent northern businessman, Aminu Alhassan Dantata, was at the presidential villa, Abuja, on Tuesday, May 21.

Dantata visited Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and one of the photos shared by a presidential aide showed the president's humility.

Following the update from Bayo Onanuga, special adviser on information and strategy to President Tinubu, Nigerians on X (formerly Twitter) shared their thoughts.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng