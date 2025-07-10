Ajibola Basiru, national secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), downplayed concerns over a possible fallout from the resignation of the party’s national chairman, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje

FCT, Abuja - Ahead of the 2027 election, Ajibola Basiru, the national secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has dismissed rumours that Abdullahi Ganduje’s resignation as the party’s national chairman signals intra-party crisis.

As reported by the Guardian, Basiru, a former senator who represented Osun Central, spoke during a media interaction organised by the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Zone B.

Basiru speaks on Ganduje's resignation

The erstwhile federal lawmaker emphasised that Ganduje’s departure should not be misinterpreted as a crisis, praising the former Kano state governor for his role in strengthening the party during his tenure.

The Punch also noted Basiru's stance.

The APC scribe said:

“If you look at the statement issued by the party, he was commended for the efforts he made in repositioning the party. Under his watch, we have more states coming into the party and administratively, the party was strengthened since our joint election as the national chairman and the national secretary on 3rd August, 2023."

He added:

"And this is not the first time that the party’s official has resigned. It is upon the resignation of Senator Abdullahi Adamu as national chairman and Senator Iyiola Omisore that we assumed office on 3rd August 2023.

"So the resignation of Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje does not portend any crisis. It is speculation."

Legit.ng reports that Ganduje is a top politician of northern Nigerian extraction. The 75-year-old served as the governor of Kano state from 2015 to 2023. He previously served as Rabiu Kwankwaso's deputy governor twice, from 1999 to 2003 and from 2011 to 2015.

He held the position of APC national chairman from August 2023 to June 2025.

