Blord shared photos and details of his meeting with Peter Obi while en route to Lagos, where he expressed his admiration for the politician's vision

This meeting came barely a week after Blord’s release from Kuje Prison, where he spent over 20 days following a series of controversial allegations

The businessman is currently locked in a fierce legal battle with activist VeryDarkMan

Businessman Blord has revealed that he recently met presidential hopeful and former Anambra State governor Peter Obi, sharing details of their unexpected encounter.

Blord disclosed the development in a post on social media on Tuesday, April 28, explaining that he ran into the politician while travelling to Lagos.

According to him, the meeting happened as he was heading to inspect a project he described as his Lagos estate development.

Blord shared photos and details of his meeting with Peter Obi. Photos: Blord/Peter Obi.

Source: Instagram

“ON MY WAY TO LAGOS TO INSPECT THE DEVELOPMENT IN MY LAGOS ESTATE CITY OF DAVID 2.0, I BUMPED INTO HIS EXCELLENCY MR PETER OBI, I APPRECIATED HIS EFFORTS FOR A BETTER NIGERIA. A NEW NIGERIA IS POSSIBLE,” he wrote.

Blord’s meeting with Peter Obi came at a time when he was still embroiled in a legal dispute with social media activist VeryDarkMan, popularly known as VDM.

The two reportedly met in court on Monday, April 27, marking their first encounter since Blord regained freedom after spending over 20 days in Kuje prison.

VDM had filed a case against the businessman over allegations bordering on fraud and copyright infringement.

The court appearance reportedly featured tense exchanges between both parties.

According to reports, Blord and his legal team approached VDM during proceedings in what appeared to be an attempt to lighten the mood.

It was gathered that the businessman tried to engage him in conversation and persuade him to withdraw the case.

However, VDM reportedly declined the request, insisting that he would not drop the matter.

He allegedly accused activist Omoyele Sowore of influencing the situation, stating that developments surrounding the case strengthened his resolve to continue.

Read his post below:

Reactions trail Blord's meeting with Peter Obi

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

It'z Handsomemeka stated:

"You will be the last person vdm will fight again...they didn't inform him before he came to you now he's running"

Chi Chi Ezinwa noted:

"If it were to be that Bini boy pride will not let him greet Mr. Obi, he will be expecting Me. Obi to notice him first"

Martha Eredemii shared:

"So if he sees Peter obi, he should snub him abi, and when he does that you all will say he's proud, Blord is well trained and respectful as for those of you asking of sowore he also has a good relationship with him too."

Blord was recently released from Kuje Prison. Photos: Blord.

Source: Facebook

Blord joins Sowore's team

Legit.ng previously reported that Blord stated that he was now part of the Revolution Now movement led by activist Omoyele Sowore, hours after his release from prison.

The entrepreneur disclosed this after paying a courtesy visit to Sowore at his office in Abuja.

He expressed appreciation for what he described as the activist’s intervention during his detention.

Speaking during the visit, Blord said he had never met Sowore before the incident but felt compelled to personally thank him after his release. “I came to see Omoyele Sowore in respect of my matter to appreciate him. As a matter of fact, I have never met Sowore in my life, but when he heard that I was being intimidated, he had to step in,” he said.

Source: Legit.ng