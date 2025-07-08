A development communication Strategist, Ken Harries Esq, has reacted to the verdict of Justice Binta Nyako over the Senator Natasha H Akpoti-Uduagha's suspension

The Abuja-based lawyer said the court convicting Natasha, validates the Nigerian Senate’s power to suspend its members who err

Harris slammed Senator Natasha, stating that the parliament is a sacred environment for mature minds not a playground for content

FCT, Abuja - A development communication Strategist, Ken Harries Esq, has lambasted suspended Senator Natasha H Akpoti-Uduagha following the verdict of Justice Binta Nyako over the lawmaker's suspension.

Harris said Justice Nyako ruled emphatically that the Nigerian Senate has the constitutional authority to discipline its members for violating its Standing Orders.

Harris blasts Senator Natasha after court upheld senate' suspension. Photo credit: Chibuike Nwabuko

Harris stated this while reacting to Senator Akpoti-Uduagha’s case with Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

The Abuja-based lawyer said Justice Nyako affirmed that Senator Akpabio’s action of February 20, 2025, in reallocating Senator Natasha’s seat was lawful and within his administrative powers under Section 6 (2) of the Rules when she attempted to speak from an unallocated seat.

He made this known in a statement issued and made available to Legit.ng on Monday, July 7, 2025.

He also cited the court verdict on the Senate plenary to the Senate Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions Committee for disciplinary action as valid and appropriate and Akpabio’s application bordering on contempt.

“This conviction speaks volumes about the integrity deficit of the suspended senator, as her conduct has fallen short of what is expected of a senator of the Federal Republic. This has called into question her psychological acuity and ability to operate in a sane and lawful environment. In other words, the judgement of the court has exposed the convicted senator’s inability to conform to constituted authority or abide by simple rules and regulations. She was moved from a seat, and she refused to comply with the directive of the Senate President, whom she knew very well, had the power to preside over the Senate.”

He said it is unfortunate that Senator Natasha, a lawyer exuded incredible ignorance or faint understanding of the Nigerian Constitution, the principle of Separation of Powers and the Standing Orders and Rules of the Senate.

Harris further stated that perhaps with the court declaration, Senator Natasha will take time to reflect on the provisions of sections 4, 5, 6, 60 and 101 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (As amended), as well as Section 6 (2) of the Standing Orders and Rules of the Senate.

The lawyer concluded by saying the parliament is a sacred environment for mature minds and not a zoo or a playground for developing 'content'

“The Senate is an amazing institution constituted by reform-minded, stable and focused statesmen and shall never be a theatre of the absurd.”

Natasha Ignores Senate’s Condition

Recall that in a trending video, Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan announced her plans to resume legislative duties on Tuesday, July 8, after the Federal High Court ruled in her favour.

The Federal High Court in Abuja held that her six-month suspension was excessive and unconstitutional, thereby ordering her reinstatement.

Despite the court ruling, the Senate led by Godswill Akpabio insisted that Akpoti-Uduaghan must comply with certain conditions.

Akpabio: Natasha told to pay N5m fine

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Federal High Court in Abuja on Friday found Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, who represents Kogi Central, guilty of contempt over a satirical post she made in defiance of a court order.

Justice Nyako in the trial court, in her judgment, explained that the embattled senator went against the court order when she published a satirical apology against Godswill Akpabio, the Senate President.

According to the court, Natasha's satirical apology, which was published on her Facebook page on April 7, contravened the court order, which was placed on the parties involved in the case.

