The Northern Ethnic Youth Group Assembly (NEYGA) has strongly criticised ex-minister of education, Dr. Oby Ezekwesili, over her support for Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan

In a statement by its spokesperson, Alhaji Ibrahim Dan-Musa, the group described Ezekwesili’s stance as “hypocritical” and warned that such actions could drag Nigeria’s reputation into disrepute

Akpoti-Uduaghan, suspended from the Senate for six-months, had accused Senate President Godswill Akpabio of sexual harassment and also accused ex-Kogi governor Yahaya Bello of plotting to eliminate her

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

The Northern Ethnic Youth Group Assembly (NEYGA) has criticised former Minister of Education, Dr. Oby Ezekwesili for defending suspended Kogi Central Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Natasha vs Akpabio: Ezekwesili speaks

Recall that Oby Ezekwesili reacted to the ongoing allegations of sexual advances levelled against the President of the Senate, Akpabio, by Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan.

In a statement issued on Saturday, May 10, Ezekwesili called for an open, transparent, and honest investigation by the Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions to determine the veracity of the allegations raised by the suspended Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan.

NEYGA slams Ezekwesili

But in a statement issued on Tuesday, June 17, by its spokesperson, Alhaji Ibrahim Dan-Musa, NEYGA condemned Ezekwesili’s interference as not only misguided but dangerously enabling a culture of baseless accusations in Nigeria’s political landscape.

NEYGA’s statement comes in the wake of Akpoti-Uduaghan’s suspension from the Senate, following her allegations against several high-ranking officials, including Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

The group emphasised that such behaviour undermines the integrity of Nigeria’s political system and sets a dangerous precedent for accountability.

“Senator Natasha peddles lies” - NEYGA alleges

Continuing, NEYGA slammed Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan’s conduct, accusing her of hurling allegations without a shred of credible evidence.

“She cannot wake up one day, point fingers at high-ranking officials, and expect to walk away unscathed when challenged to prove her claims,” Dan-Musa declared.

The group emphasized the sacred legal doctrine: “He who alleges must prove”—a cornerstone of justice that Akpoti-Uduaghan has blatantly disregarded.

“If she is so confident in her accusations, why hasn’t she stepped into a courtroom to present her evidence?” NEYGA queried.”

NEYGA defends Senate President

The group further criticised Ezekwesili for defending Akpoti-Uduaghan, suggesting that her actions reveal a troubling hypocrisy, particularly given her previous advocacy for accountability and transparency in governance.

Contrary to the narrative being pushed by Akpoti-Uduaghan’s sympathisers, NEYGA clarified that the Senate President Akpabio acted within the bounds of the law by filing a petition through the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF).

“Instead of resorting to jungle justice, he chose the path of due process—a decision that should be commended, not condemned,” Dan-Musa stated.

NEYGA also underscored the importance of adhering to legal protocols, arguing that the rule of law must prevail over emotional outbursts and public sentiment.

The group called for a collective commitment to uphold justice, irrespective of personal affiliations or political loyalties.

NEYGA highlighted further that the world is watching as Nigeria’s institutions handle this high-profile case.

“From the United Nations to Fox News, the international community is observing whether Nigeria will tolerate unsubstantiated defamation or uphold the rule of law,” Dan-Musa said.

He accused Akpoti-Uduaghan of dragging Nigeria’s name through the mud by airing her unproven allegations on global platforms.

“This is not just about one senator; it’s about the integrity of our nation. The behaviour of individuals like Akpoti-Uduaghan can have far-reaching implications, and we must not allow such actions to go unchecked.”

NEYGA vowed to ensure that Nigeria’s legal and political systems hold Akpoti-Uduaghan accountable, sending a clear signal that no one is above the law—not even a senator with a penchant for drama.

“The court will decide her fate. Let her prove her case or face the music. The time for empty accusations is over; the time for accountability is now.”

Read related articles here:

Natasha’s lawyers react to FG’s suit

Legit.ng earlier reported that Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan’s legal team has confirmed receipt of defamation charges filed by the federal government, involving statements allegedly made against Senate President Akpabio.

The case, filed by the Director of Public Prosecutions, stems from televised remarks which the government says were harmful to Akpabio’s reputation.

Akpoti-Uduaghan, who had previously accused Akpabio and Yahaya Bello of assassination plots and harassment, will present her defence in court.

