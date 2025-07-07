Over 1,000 women-led civil society groups have urged the Senate to appeal the court ruling that reinstated Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan

The group argues that the ruling undermines legislative discipline and portrays indiscipline as gender advocacy

The group insists that the Senate must defend its authority and warned that surrendering to the court verdict would weaken institutional standards

More than 1,000 women-led civil society organisations under the banner of the Coalition of Concerned Women for Legislative Integrity (CCWLI) have called on the Nigerian Senate to challenge the recent court ruling that nullified the suspension of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

The coalition issued a strongly worded statement in Abuja on Monday, rejecting last week’s judgment by Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court, which ordered the immediate reinstatement of the Kogi Central senator.

The court ruled that the Senate lacked the legal authority to suspend a duly elected lawmaker for six months, arguing that such action deprived constituents of representation.

Group rejects court's ruling

The CCWLI described the ruling as “deeply unsettling” and potentially harmful to legislative discipline. Its national president, Barrister Nana Amina Abdullahi, urged Senate President Godswill Akpabio to lead an immediate appeal to safeguard the autonomy and integrity of the Red Chamber.

According to the coalition, Akpoti-Uduaghan’s suspension stemmed from what they labelled “a pattern of misconduct and defiance of Senate rules,” stating that her actions merited the punishment imposed.

“A woman in public office must uphold the dignity of her mandate,” Abdullahi said.

We are mothers, not cheerleaders for reckless behaviour wrapped in populism.”

The group rejected the claim that the suspension infringed on the rights of the senator’s constituents, arguing that her absence was a consequence of personal misconduct, not legislative disenfranchisement.

“The people of Kogi Central deserve better than representation based on provocation and social media theatrics,” the statement read.

Group leader strikes out feminism grounds

Abdullahi also criticised what she called the misuse of feminism as a defence for misconduct, accusing local and international advocacy groups of shielding Akpoti-Uduaghan under the guise of gender rights.

“Feminism should not become a cover for indiscipline. If a male senator had acted in this manner, no one would question the Senate’s authority,” she asserted.

The coalition acknowledged the role of the judiciary in democratic governance but insisted that internal disciplinary actions of the Senate must be respected. They argued that judicial overreach into legislative procedures could destabilise parliamentary order and weaken accountability.

“We urge the Senate not to treat this ruling as the final word,” Abdullahi concluded.

“Appealing the judgment is not just about Senator Natasha — it’s about protecting the constitutional order of the legislature.”

CCWLI confirmed it would be submitting a formal petition to the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions in the coming days, demanding prompt action on the appeal.

Natasha ignores senate’s condition

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that in a trending video, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan announced her plans to resume legislative duties on Tuesday, July 8, after the Federal High Court ruled in her favour.

The Federal High Court in Abuja held that her six-month suspension was excessive and unconstitutional, thereby ordering her reinstatement.

Despite the court ruling, the Senate led by Godswill Akpabio insisted that Akpoti-Uduaghan must comply with certain conditions.

