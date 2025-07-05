The South East Renewed Hope Agenda (SERHA), a pro-Tinubu group, has inaugurated its Ebonyi state chapter to boost grassroots mobilisation ahead of the 2027 elections

Abakaliki, Ebonyi state - A socio-political group backing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the South East Renewed Hope Agenda (SERHA), has inaugurated its Ebonyi state chapter.

The inauguration is part of a wider strategy to consolidate grassroots support for Tinubu’s administration and re-election in 2027.

SERHA National Coordinator Hon. Amb. Belusochukwu Enwere disclosed this on Saturday, July 5, according to a statement sent to Legit.ng.

Speaking at the inauguration in Abakaliki, Enwere described the event as a “special and historic occasion” aimed at deepening political engagement in the southeast region.

He called on the newly appointed chapter leaders to intensify outreach efforts and promote the administration's achievements at the community level.

“Our mission is to continue to support, encourage, and promote the values of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s leadership in delivering quality governance,” Enwere said.

SERHA praises Tinubu’s record, regional development

Enwere praised Tinubu’s administration for what he termed “bold and transformative leadership” that has positively impacted Nigeria’s development trajectory.

According to him, the recently established South East Development Commission (SEDC) is a key federal initiative aimed at addressing the region’s needs.

“This presents a golden opportunity for Ndi-Igbo to benefit from federal development plans,” he said, urging greater regional cooperation to maximise these opportunities.

Legit.ng gathers that the event drew political figures, community leaders, and youth representatives from across Ebonyi state, showing SERHA’s readiness to get more supporters for President Tinubu in the southeast ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Enwere charges SERHA executives to be active

Enwere urged the newly inaugurated executives to become “ambassadors of positive change” and take the message of the Tinubu administration to every corner of the state.

“You are hereby empowered to spread the gospel of this administration to all and sundry,” he said.

Umahi urges Southeast govs to support Tinubu

In a related development, Dave Umahi, the minister of works, has pleaded with Governor Alex Otti of Abia state and the entire southeast to, irrespective of party affiliation, stand with President Tinubu.

Umahi made this plea on Thursday, June 19, during a visit to Otti in his office, following an inspection of ongoing federal road projects in the state; projects expected to be inaugurated by the president later in 2025.

The minister who appreciated the good and long-standing relationship between Tinubu and Otti, noted that the president is doing many projects in the southeast region.

