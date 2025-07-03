Presidential aide Daniel Bwala dismissed the new ADC coalition as a group of “internally displaced politicians” chasing unrealistic goals to unseat Tinubu in 2027

FCT, Abuja - The Presidency has reacted strongly to the unveiling of a new political coalition under the African Democratic Congress (ADC), describing the move as an unserious attempt to unseat President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027.

Presidential spokesman and Special Adviser on Policy Communications, Dr Daniel Bwala, made the remarks on his verified X handle.

"Internally Displaced Politicians": Bwala Blasts Atiku, Obi, Others Over 2027 Plot Against Tinubu

He dismissed the coalition as a gathering of “internally displaced politicians” chasing unrealistic ambitions.

Bwala labels coalition ‘dead on arrival’

Bwala, a former spokesman to Atiku Abubakar who now works with the Tinubu administration, ridiculed the coalition’s chances, calling it an “association of wild goose chasers.”

He further described the platform as a “dead on arrival party,” using the words of Peter Obi, one of its own members, who once referred to such political alignments as “structures of criminality.”

Opposition heavyweights unite under ADC

The newly formed coalition includes notable figures such as 2023 PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar, Labour Party’s Peter Obi, and former governors Rotimi Amaechi, Nasir El-Rufai, and Rauf Aregbesola.

Others include ex-Speaker of the House of Representatives and former Sokoto Governor, Senator Aminu Waziri Tambuwal.

The coalition aims to present a united front against the Tinubu administration in the next general elections.

David Mark, Aregbesola take lead roles

At the official adoption of the ADC as the coalition’s platform, former Senate President David Mark was named interim national chairman, while Rauf Aregbesola was announced as interim secretary.

The event was initially scheduled to take place at the Wells Carlton Hotel but was later moved to the Yar’adua Centre in Abuja after the hotel reportedly cancelled the booking.

Bwala defends Tinubu, taunts political rivals

"Internally Displaced Politicians": Bwala Blasts Atiku, Obi, Others Over 2027 Plot Against Tinubu

Bwala used the opportunity to throw his support behind President Tinubu, stating that the coalition lacked credibility and would not gain public trust.

He argued that many of the opposition figures were only trying to reclaim lost relevance in national politics.

According to him, no serious Nigerian would be swayed by a platform built on recycled political ambitions and alliances that had previously failed.

ADC: Obi will be betrayed in 2027, Keyamo says

Nigeria’s minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has raised concerns over the recent official unveiling of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Specifically, the senior advocate warned that the movement is part of a larger scheme to sideline Labour Party’s Peter Obi ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

