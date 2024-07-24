The Nigerian Youth Network (NYN) has commended President Tinubu and Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu for signing the South East Development Commission (SEDC) bill into law

The NYN described the SEDC bill as a "landmark achievement" that will facilitate infrastructure reconstruction and promote economic development

The group urged stakeholders, especially southeast youths, to support President Tinubu's administration in its efforts to develop the region

Abuja, FCT—The Nigerian Youth Network (NYN) has praised President Bola Tinubu and Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu for signing the South East Development Commission (SEDC) bill into law.

In a statement released on Wednesday, July 24, NYN national president Comrade Francis Arinze commended President Tinubu for his "visionary leadership" and commitment to developing the southeast region.

President Tinubu applauded for signing the South East Development Commission (SEDC) bill into law

Source: Facebook

Arinze noted that the president's assent to the bill demonstrates his administration's dedication to addressing the region's infrastructure deficits and promoting economic growth.

Ben Kalu hailed for championing southeast's cause

The group also hailed Deputy Speaker Kalu, the bill's main sponsor, for his "tireless efforts" in championing the cause of the southeast.

Arinze credited Kalu's leadership and advocacy for bringing the legislation to fruition.

SEDC bill: A beacon of hope for southeast

Arinze described the SEDC bill as a "landmark achievement" that will have far-reaching benefits for the Southeast region. These include facilitating infrastructure reconstruction, promoting economic development, and enhancing the quality of life for the people.

The NYN believes the SEDC will play a crucial role in rebuilding and restoring the region, bringing healing and closure to the people.

"The SEDC will play a crucial role in rebuilding and restoring the region, bringing healing and closure to the people," the statement partly read.

By addressing underlying issues like poverty, unemployment, and infrastructure decay, the commission will help reduce tensions and conflicts, creating an environment conducive to peace and stability, Arinze added.

"We believe that the signing of the SEDC bill into law marks the beginning of a new era of development and prosperity for the southeast," he said.

The group urged all stakeholders, particularly southeast youths, to rally around President Tinubu and support his administration's efforts to develop the region.

Arinze expressed confidence that the president's administration will continue to work tirelessly to address the region's challenges and promote its growth.

The NYN pledged its support for the president's administration and urged all Nigerians to do the same, believing that the signing of the SEDC bill marks the beginning of a new era of development and prosperity for the southeast.

"We are confident that President Tinubu's administration will continue to work tirelessly to address the region's challenges and promote its growth," the group said.

Southeast devpt commission: Ifeanyi Ubah hails Tinubu

In a related development, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah of the Anambra South senatorial district has hailed President Tinubu for signing the Southeast Development Commission Bill into law.

Ubah said the bill's signing addresses the setback caused by former President Muhammadu Buhari’s refusal to approve it.

This refusal deepened feelings of injustice and slowed progress for the APC in the region, he added.

