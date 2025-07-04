Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Kano state - Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano state has appointed new officials to head strategic government agencies in the state.

The governor approved the appointment of Dr. Bashir Muzakkar as Director General of the Kano State Information & Communication Technologies Development Agency (KASITDA).

Governor Abba Yusuf makes fresh appointments to further strengthen governance in Kano State. Photo credit: Abba Yusuf

Source: Facebook

Governor Yusuf’s spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, disclosed this in a statement issued on Friday, July 4, 2025.

As reported by Leadership, Dr. Muzakkar was the former Special Adviser to the Governor on Digital and Creative Economy.

Tofa announced the appointment of Kabiru Saidu Dakata as Director General of Kano State Advert & Signage Agency (KASA).

Governor Yusuf also appointed Dr. Fatima Abdul Abubakar as Director General of the Kano State Social Protection Agency (KASPA).

Dr Abubakar was the governor’s Special Adviser on Enlightenment and Social Mobilisation.

According to the statement, other appointments announced include:

Engr. Isyaku Umar Kwa as Deputy Managing Director of the Kano State Housing Corporation

Hamisu Musa Gambo Danzaki as Executive Secretary of Kano State Scholarship Board, Barrister Isma’il Nasarawa as Provost of the Anti-Corruption Institute.

Captain Mohd Bello Maigaskiya Gabasawa (Rtd.) as Commandant of the Corporate Security Institute.

Governor Yusuf expressed confidence that the newly appointed officials would bring their expertise and dedication to their new roles.

According to Daily Trust, Governor Yusuf has a total of around 290 aides, including Special Advisers, Senior Special Assistants, and Special Reporters.

With the 19 fresh appointments, Gov Yusuf’s aides has risen above 300.

Yusuf appoints Ahmed Musa as Kano Pillars’ GM

In a major strategic move, the board of Kano Pillars proposed and secured the appointment of Ahmed Musa, as the club’s general manager.

The appointment of Musa, who has had an illustrious international career spanning top leagues and national duties with the Super Eagles, is expected to bring renewed vision, professionalism, and global attention to the club.

Governor Yusuf expressed confidence in the new leadership structure, saying the reconstituted board is well-positioned to consolidate on past gains and steer the club towards greater success in the new season.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng