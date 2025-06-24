Two young indigenes of Kano were reportedly killed in Benue state, northcentral Nigeria

The development made Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf sad, with the Kano. No.1 citizen disclosing that his government is working closely with security agencies to bring the killers to justice

Legit.ng gathered that the slain Nigerian youths are children of prominent Islamic scholar, Sheikh Ibrahim Khaleel

Makurdi, Benue state - Abba Yusuf, governor of Kano, on Tuesday, June 24, strongly condemned the brutal killing of two young Kano indigenes, Barhama Suleiman and Jamilu Ahmad, in Makurdi, Benue state.

Per a statement issued by the governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, obtained by Legit.ng, the victims were allegedly profiled/killed in cold blood without provocation around 11:00 p.m. on Monday, June 23, by yet-to-be-identified hoodlums and murdered.

Kano governor sad over indigenes' murder

In a strongly-worded statement, the Kano governor expressed deep sorrow over the tragic incident, describing it as “barbaric, senseless, and unacceptable.”

Yusuf condemned the killings in the strongest terms and assured that the state Government is working assiduously to bring the perpetrators to justice.

The governor said:

“It is with a heavy heart and deep sense of loss that we announce the passing of two promising sons of Kano. They were innocent, peace-loving citizens whose only crime was exercising their constitutional right to live and work in any part of Nigeria."

Furthermore, the Kano No.1 citizen announced that he will personally lead a high-powered delegation, including the families of the deceased, to the funeral prayers scheduled to take place at the National Mosque, Abuja, on Tuesday, June 24..

While commiserating with the families of the bereaved, the governor extended sympathy and condolences to prominent Islamic scholar, Sheikh Ibrahim Khalil, who is the father of the two victims.

Governor Yusuf described the loss as not just a tragedy to the families involved, but to Kano state and the entire nation.

He added:

“This government will not rest until justice is served. We call for calm and restraint as we work closely with security agencies at all levels and the Benue state government to bring the murderers to justice.

“Nigeria belongs to all of us. Every citizen has the right to live, move, and thrive in any part of this country without fear of discrimination or violence."

In conclusion, the Kano government reassured the public of its "unwavering commitment" to the safety of its indigenes wherever they may be and has urged all residents to remain peaceful and law-abiding as investigations into the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate incident unfold.

Legit.ng reports that Benue has been a hotbed of violence, with over 160 people killed in the past two months alone.

The violence has disrupted food supplies from north-central Nigeria, a significant agricultural area.

