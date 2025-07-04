The Convenor of the BAT Ideological Group, Comrade Bamidele Atoyebi, has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s leadership style

Atoyebi said President Tinubu pulled over 140 elected opposition figures to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) without a national election

The leader of the group narrated how President Tinubu was able to trigger an unprecedented political shift across the country

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The Convenor of the BAT Ideological Group said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s leadership has triggered an unprecedented political shift cutting across states and legislative levels in the country.

Comrade Bamidele Atoyebi said President Tinubu has pulled over 140 elected officials from opposition parties defecting to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in under two years, without a single national election.

Tinubu's group says over 140 elected opposition figures have joined the APC because of the president's leadership. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

The mass realignments are being hailed by supporters as a resounding vote of confidence in the president’s style of governance.

The convenor of the group, Comrade Bamidele Atoyebi, made this known in a statement issued and made available to Legit.ng on Friday, July 5, 2025

According to Comrade Bamidele Atoyebi, Convenor of the BAT Ideological Group,

“This wave of support is not a coincidence. It is a direct result of President Tinubu’s performance, maturity, and inclusive style of leadership.”

Delta, Edo, and Akwa Ibom Lead the Political Exodus

Atoyebi said some of the most dramatic shifts occurred in Delta, Edo, and Akwa Ibom States, citing President Tinubu’s leadership.

Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori dumped the PDP for the APC, alongside the Speaker Emomotimi Guwor and 21 state lawmakers.

Six PDP House of Representatives members also joined the ruling party.

He further stated that a similar thing happened in Edo state, with the Speaker Blessing Agbebaku and multiple PDP lawmakers and council chairmen switching allegiance to the APC.

Atoyebi stated that Akwa Ibom’s political realignment climaxed when Governor Umo Eno joined the APC, trailed by 24 state assembly members and a slate of federal lawmakers.

“These decisions confirm that APC’s growth under Tinubu is not just at the top—it’s spreading to grassroots lawmakers as well.”

The National Assembly has not been immune to the political reshuffling. APC’s Senate tally has grown from 59 to 69, with high-profile defections from Delta, Akwa Ibom, Kebbi, Kaduna, Edo, and Kano.

Same in the House of Representatives, 30 members, including those from the PDP, NNPP, YPP, and Labour Party, have crossed over to the APC.

“The lawmakers are from all zones—north, south, east, and west—yet now united under one banner: President Tinubu’s APC.”

Amaechi compares Tinubu and Buhari's govt

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu's administration and that of his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari, were been compared to each other.

Rotimi Amaechi, the former minister of transportation, made the comparison just hours after dumping the APC for the ADC,

Amaechi's comparison came amid his criticism of President Bola Tinubu and his quest to sack the APC government in the 2027 election.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng