In his quest to achieve his 'Renewed Hope' agenda, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has once again approved—with immediate effect—the appointment of several political stakeholders

More appointments are expected in the coming days, particularly within the northern region, as the administration continues to strengthen national institutions for effective service delivery

Top Kano APC chieftain, Hamza Ibrahim Baba, was named the programme manager of the Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP), an initiative under the ministry of humanitarian affairs and poverty alleviation

Kano, Kano state - President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of 24 individuals into key national positions.

Engr Abdullahi Garba Ramat, former chairman of Ungogo local government area (LGA) of Kano, shared the update via his verified Facebook page on Friday evening, May 23.

President Tinubu entrusts Hamza Baba with a notable role amid the APC administration's 'Renewed Hope' agenda pursuit. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Ramat congratulated his ally Hamza Baba, 47, after the latter bagged the GEEP national programme manager role.

He wrote:

"The responsibility of GEEP is no small task. It sits at the heart of empowering our people, especially those at the grassroots, with real economic tools to break the cycle of poverty. And I believe strongly that Hamza will not just deliver, but also inspire change, touch lives, and uplift thousands through this platform.

"Nigeria needs leaders like you — purposeful, sincere, and service-driven."

Snapshot of Hamza Ibrahim Baba

Kano-born Hamza Baba contested unsuccessfully for the position of the state house of assembly under the defunct All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) to represent his LGA Dawakintofa in 2007. He also vied for the chairmanship position of his LGA in 2014 under the APC.

During the 2015 presidential election, he was a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council (contact and mobilisation directorate). He toured many states and participated in town hall meetings to mobilise support for Muhammadu Buhari.

He also served as a special assistant, humanitarian affairs, to the former speaker of the house of representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

Legit.ng reports that a significant number of these appointments are from northern Nigeria. This media platform understands that more appointments to the region are expected soon.

The list of President Tinubu's new appointees can be viewed below:

. Hamza Ibrahim Baba (Kano)

Programme Manager, Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP).

2. Abubakar Umar Jarengol (Adamawa)

Executive Director, Operations – Nigerian Agricultural Insurance Corporation (NAIC).

3. Barrister Sama’ila Audu (Katsina

Executive Director, Administration – Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF).

4. Professor Musa Garba Mai Tafsiri (Kebbi)

Executive Secretary, National Commission for Mass Literacy, Adult and Non-Formal Education.

5. Prof. Garba Hamidu Sharubutu (Benue)

Executive Secretary, Agricultural Research Council of Nigeria.

6. Abdullahi Mohammed (Katsina)

Executive Director (Finance and Administration), Nigeria–São Tomé and Príncipe Joint Development Authority.

7. Comrade Isa Aremu (Kwara)

Director-General, Michael Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies (MINILS).

8. Senator Tijjani Yahaya Kaura (Zamfara)

Director-General, Citizenship and Leadership Training Centre.

9. Senator Engr. Kabir Abdullahi Barkiya (Katsina)

Chairman, Nigerian Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA).

10. Ibrahim Shehu Shema (Katsina)

Chairman, Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA).

Tinubu appoints DanFulani as NAIC boss

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu approved the appointment of Yazeed Shehu DanFulani as the managing director (MD)/chief executive officer (CEO) of the Nigeria Agricultural Insurance Corporation (NAIC).

Dan Fulani, a former commissioner of commerce and industry in Zamfara state, was until his appointment a special duties aide to Bello Matawalle, minister of state for defence.

