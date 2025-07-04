In a major strategic move, the board of Kano Pillars proposed and secured the appointment of Ahmed Musa, as the club’s general manager

The appointment of Musa, who has had an illustrious international career spanning top leagues and national duties with the Super Eagles, is expected to bring renewed vision, professionalism, and global attention to the club

Kano state governor, Abba Yusuf, expressed confidence in the new leadership structure, saying the reconstituted board is well-positioned to consolidate on past gains and steer the club towards greater success in the new season

Kano, Kano state - Abba Kabir Yusuf, governor of Kano, has approved the reconstitution of the management board of Kano Pillars, with the appointment of former Super Eagles legend, Ahmed Musa, as its new general manager (GM).

The development was noted by Daily Trust on Friday, July 4.

Musa's appointment comes as part of the government’s renewed efforts to reposition the club ahead of the 2025/2026 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) season.

A statement issued by Governor Yusuf's spokesperson, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, on Friday, July 4, said the decision followed a series of consultations with critical stakeholders in the football community, after the expiration of the outgoing board’s one-year tenure.

The previous board had successfully guided Kano Pillars to a respectable 9th-place finish in the just-concluded NPFL season.

Following its performance, most members of the board were reappointed, with additions to inject fresh energy, and hopefully boost the club’s competitiveness.

Kano Pillars rejigs board

The newly reconstituted 17-member management board includes Ali Muhammad Umar, as chairman, and Salisu Mohammed Kosawa, Yusuf Danladi, Idris Malikawa Garu, Nasiru Bello, and Muhammad Ibrahim as members.

Other members include Hamza Abdulkarim Audi Chara, Muhammad Danjuma Gwarzo, Mustapha Usman Darma, Umar Dankura, Ahmad Musbahu, Gambo Salisu Shuaibu Kura, Rabiu Abdullahi, Aminu Ma’alesh, and Safiyanu Abdu.

Abubakar Isah Dandago Yamalash has been returned as media director I, while Ismail Abba Tangalash maintained his position as media director II.

The Kano government's statement partly read:

“The inclusion of Ahmed Musa reflects our desire to blend administrative competence with football experience. We believe his presence will inspire players, attract investment, and rekindle supporters’ enthusiasm."

Snapshot of Ahmed Musa

Musa plays as an attacker for Kano Pillars in the NPFL and the Nigerian national team.

Musa became the first Nigerian to score more than once in a FIFA World Cup match, after scoring twice against Argentina in the 2014 FIFA World Cup. Musa is also the first Nigerian to score in two FIFA World Cup competitions, after scoring another brace against Iceland in the group stage of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

With over 110 appearances, he has been Nigeria's most-capped player since November 2021. Musa was a member of the Saudi club Al Nassr's squad that won the Saudi Premier League and Saudi Super Cup, both in 2019.

Reacting to the appointment, former presidential aide, Bashir Ahmad, congratulated the former English Premier League (EPL) star.

He wrote on his verified X (formerly Twitter) account:

About Kano Pillars

Kano Pillars is a Nigerian professional football club based in Kano, northwestern Nigeria. They play in the NPFL, the first-tier division in Nigerian football. They play their home games at the Sani Abacha Stadium, Kano.

Kano Pillars was founded in 1990, the year the professional association football league started in Nigeria, and it is also among the oldest clubs in Nigerian history, alongside clubs like Bendel Insurance, Shooting Stars, and Enugu Rangers. It was an amalgamation of three amateur clubs in Kano state.

Musa shines with Super Eagles teammate

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Musa made a return to Kaduna state during the 2024/25 holidays.

The Super Eagles star played in several football tournaments in the country, including the star-studded 'Play for Purpose' charity match organised by William Troost-Ekong, where he thrilled the fans with his pace.

Musa partnered with Valencia forward Sadiq Umar during a football match at Barnawa, Kaduna state.

