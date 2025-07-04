Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa has been appointed the General Manager of Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) side Kano Pillars Football Club

Musa is one of the longest-serving players in the national men's senior team, making a return during the 2025 Unity Cup in London against Ghana

Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf made the appointment ahead of the 2025/26 season after Sai Masu Gida failed to qualify for continental engagement

Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf has appointed Ahmed Musa as the new General Manager of Kano Pillars FC with immediate effect.

The 33-year-old played a crucial role in the team last season, scoring a total of 10 goals in 23 matches.

His performance in the NPFL earned him a spot in the 39-man list for the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualification matches against Zimbabwe and Rwanda, only to be dropped from the 23-man final list.

Ahmed Musa of Nigeria celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group D match against Iceland at Volgograd Arena in Russia. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA

Following backlash from Nigerians, Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle invited the AFCON winner for the 2025 Unity Cup in London, where he led the NPFL player and featured in the match against Ghana before heading back to Nigeria for his wedding.

The former Leicester City forward is known for his leadership role on and off the bench in the senior national team.

After criticism from football fans, the former CSKA Moscow player thrilled spectators with his speed and agility at the star-studded charity match put together by William Troost-Ekong.

Pillars board reconstituted

Kano State Government have approved a 17-member new board for the state football team as part of efforts to strengthen the team.

According to Daily Post, the new chairman is Ali Muhammed Umar with Salisu Mohammed Kosawa, Yusuf Danladi, Idris Malikawa Garu, Nasiru Bello, and Muhammad Ibrahim as members.

Others include Hamza Abdulkarim Audi Chara, Muhammad Danjuma Gwarzo, Mustapha Usman Darma, Umar Dankura, Ahmad Musbahu, Gambo Salisu Shuaibu Kura, Rabiu Abdullahi, Aminu Ma’alesh, and Safiyanu Abdu, with Abubakar Isah Dandago Yamalash and Ismail Abba Tangalash as media directors.

Ahmed Musa of Nigeria celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group D match against Iceland at Volgograd Arena in Russia. Photo by: Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA.

Abubakar wants other states to emulate Gov Abba Yusuf

Former Golden Eaglets goalkeeper Dele Abubakar has hailed the Kano State Governor for appointing Ahmed Musa as General Manager.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, the board member of Kwara State Sports Commission revealed that the Nigerian international would bring his wealth of experience gathered in various European Leagues to the club.

Abubakar urged other State Governors to engage ex-internationals who have made the country proud. He said:

"This is one of the best news in recent times. I want to congratulate the Super Eagles captain on his recent appointment and commend the Governor for his vision for the club.

"I strongly believe that the AFCON winner would bring his wealth gathered from Russia, England, and Saudi Arabia to the club.

"Musa must succeed in opening the doors of opportunity for other ex-international planning to go into management."

Musa opens up on challenging moment

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa has recalled one of the most challenging moments of his professional footballing career, saying he cried every day.

The Kano Pillars winger disclosed that the quest for success gave him the courage to forge on, admitting that it was not easy.

He explained that he had to adapt to every condition he found himself in, especially when he looked back at where he came from.

