Outrage has followed the appointment of 60 aides by the Chairman of Nasarawa local government area in Kano State, Yusuf Imam

Imam on Monday, January 6 approved the appointments as part of his efforts to promote and develop the local government

Nigerians have taken to social media to registered their displeasure with such appointments calling it, "political compensation and self entitlement"

Kano state - The Chairman of Nasarawa local government area in Kano State, Yusuf Imam, has appointed 60 aides to serve in various capacities.

The appointees includes 18 Special Reporters assigned to oversee different departments, markets, and primary healthcare centers within the LGA.

The Local Government Secretary, Ado Muhd Hotoro, disclosed this in a statement issued on Monday, January 6, Daily Trust reports.

Hototo said appointments are part of Imam, popularly known as ‘Ogan Boye’ efforts to promote and develop the local government.

Other appointees on the list Executive Assistant, Tribe, Chief Details Affairs I and II, Chief Protocol Officer, Principal Personnel Secretary, and eight Director Generals, among others.

He explained that the LG chairman made the appointments based on merit, dedication, honesty, and commitment.

He added that the appointments reflect Imam’s vision for effective governance for the LGA.

Hototo assured that the appointees would diligently carry out their assigned duties to support the development goals of the local government.

“Sequel to the efforts of the Honourable Chairman of Nassarawa Local Government to promote and develop the local government area, I wish to convey the approval for the appointment of the following prominent individuals to various roles across different fields and professions.”

Nigerians have registered their displeasure over the appointment of 60 aides by LC chairman in Kano state.

@IU_Wakilii said "We have a very big problem in this country.

@itsabdul3

Democracy is not for us.... And this is thr pure truth... 🚶🏿‍♀️ 🚶🏿‍♀️ 🚶🏿‍♀️

@Iamumarfaisal

Political compensation and self entitlement to be rewarded by politicians keep dealing with us and meager resources.

@MrOlubabs

On top other state's hustle oooooooo

@OgundeyiAhmed

Why won't they continue to squander resources when they re not the goose laying the Eggs. Performance is not a variable in determining their monthly allocations from FG.

The locals that elect them are more obsessed with Abuja while they re getting away with financial recklessness.

Enugu LG chairman appoints Special Assistants on yam, pepper

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that in a dramatic twist, the chairman of Igbo Etiti LGA in Enugu state, Eric Odo, made two key appointments in the agricultural sector.

He named Ezeugwu Ogbonna as the senior special assistant on agriculture (yam and pepper) and Nwodo Ugonna as the special adviser on garden egg and pepper.

In a statement, the chairman described the appointments as temporary and not career civil service roles.

