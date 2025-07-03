Former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has raised a fresh alarm barely 24 hours after dumping the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)

Amaechi alleged that INEC, led by Professor Mahmood Yakubu, is working with the APC to manipulate upcoming elections

The former Rivers governor also explained how Nigerians are yearning for former President Muhammadu Buhari's return than President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Abuja - Rotimi Amaechi, the former Minister of Transportation under the immediate past administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, has accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of collaborating with the All Progressives Congress (APC) to manipulate upcoming elections.

Rotimi Amaechi, the former Minister of Transportation, mentions how INEC and APC are working together ahead of 2027 elections. Photo credit: Rotimi Amaechi

Source: Facebook

How INEC is working with APC - Amaechi speaks

As reported by The Guardian, Amaechi made this assertion after he announced his resignation from the APC, citing dissatisfaction with the party’s leadership and direction.

Speaking on Wednesday, July 2, in Abuja during the unveiling of the interim executive committee of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), the two-term governor of Rivers state, stated that Nigeria has been completely destroyed and that the country needed to be completely changed.

Amaechi said:

“Nigeria is destroyed. People can’t eat. People can’t buy food. There’s no money to buy food. Everything is gone. Inflation is at its peak,” he said. “And the federal government is busy going around trying to hijack the election. INEC is helping them to hijack the election.”

Speaking further, the former minister added that the current situation required not just political reforms but a broader national transformation led by citizens themselves.

Former Rivers governor Rotimi Amaechi has levelled fresh allegation against INEC chairman and Bola Tinubu and the ruling APC. Photo credit: Rotimi Amaechi

Source: Facebook

“What must happen here is that we must start not just a party, but a movement — a movement that brings in Nigerians to, on their own, take over government, not us.”

"I was surprised I wasn’t expelled,” Amaechi on dumping APC

Buttressing his point, Amaechi explained that he had distanced himself from party activities for some time and had even issued a written warning against further invitations to party meetings.

“I left APC last night. I never attended one meeting. Last time they invited me, I warned them. I was surprised I wasn’t expelled,” he said.

Speaking on his whether his criticism of the administration and exit from the APC reflected overambition, Amaechi said:

“I have the right to be ambitious. I am not overambitious.”

Read more about Amaechi here:

Amaechi shades Tinubu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Amaechi said Nigerians now long for Buhari’s return, blaming severe economic hardship, hunger, and inflation under Tinubu’s administration for the shift in sentiment.

He resigned from the APC and joined the ADC, saying he never believed Tinubu was fit to lead and criticised the collapse of the naira as a sign of failure.

Amaechi called for a people-driven movement in 2027, urging Nigerians to take control of governance rather than simply changing political parties.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng