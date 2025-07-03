Amaechi said Nigerians now long for Buhari’s return, blaming severe economic hardship, hunger, and inflation under Tinubu’s administration for the shift in sentiment

He resigned from the APC and joined the ADC, saying he never believed Tinubu was fit to lead and criticised the collapse of the naira as a sign of failure

Amaechi called for a people-driven movement in 2027, urging Nigerians to take control of governance rather than simply changing political parties

FCT, Abuja - Former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has claimed that the hardship under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration has become so severe that many Nigerians are beginning to long for the return of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Speaking in Abuja, Amaechi said the country had been “completely destroyed,” and that the crisis facing Nigeria goes beyond leadership change.

Country in crisis as inflation bites harder, says Amaechi

Amaechi described the state of the economy as alarming, stating that inflation has made it difficult for ordinary Nigerians to afford basic food items.

“People cannot eat. People cannot buy food. There is no money,” he lamented.

He said the current situation has led to many citizens reflecting on the Buhari era with nostalgia, despite previous criticisms of his government.

Amaechi: Each new government worse than the last

According to the former minister, Nigeria has a pattern where each administration is perceived to perform worse than the previous one.

“Now people want Buhari to come back. Every new government is worse than the one before," he said.

Amaechi quits APC, joins ADC

Amaechi confirmed his resignation from the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday night, July 1, and announced his new membership in the African Democratic Congress (ADC). He said he had long distanced himself from APC’s activities and had warned the party about its direction.

“I never attended meetings. I even wrote to them not to invite me again. You cannot be in a club where the majority are stealing and say nothing,” he stated.

Amaechi did not hold back in his criticism of President Tinubu, saying he never believed Tinubu was qualified to lead Nigeria.

“I have never believed that Tinubu is material to govern the country. I never have,” he declared.

He also slammed the current administration’s handling of the economy, noting the sharp fall in the value of the naira.

“The dollar was around ₦460 under Buhari. Now it’s ₦1580,” he said, calling it a clear sign of failure.

Time for Nigerians to take charge in 2027

Amaechi stressed that fixing Nigeria is not just about replacing leaders but about starting a real movement for the people.

“We must take over government for ourselves, not just for political parties,” he said.

