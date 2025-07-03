President Bola Tinubu's administration and that of his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari, have again been compared to each other

Rotimi Amaechi, the former minister of transportation, made the comparison just hours after dumping the APC for the ADC

Amaechi's comparison came amid his criticism of President Bola Tinubu and his quest to sack the APC government in the 2027 election

Rotimi Amaechi, the former minister of transportation, has said that the immediate past administration of President Muhammadu Buhari was to make Nigerians happy, which was contrary to the present administration of President Bola Tinubu.

Amaechi, who was a two-term governor of Rivers and served as minister under Buhari, made the comparison between the previous government and that of Tinubu, days after dumping the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Former Minister Rotimi Amaechi Photo Credit: @chibuikeamaechi

Speaking in an interview on Channels TV on Thursday, July 3, the former minister reiterated his achievements during the previous administration at the Ministry of Transportation. He bragged that all that he did while in office was for the people and not for himself.

Amaechi accuses APC of working with INEC

The former governor earlier accused the APC-led federal government and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of working together to hijack the next general elections in the country.

Amaechi announced his political shift at the official unveiling of the interim executive of the ADC in Abuja on Wednesday, July 2. He added that he was expecting the ruling party to have expelled him since he told its leadership to stop sending him messages for meetings.

He lamented that things have become so back for the country that Nigerians can no longer afford to eat because they have no money to buy food, and that inflation is on the rise. He stressed that he had tendered his resignation from the APC on Tuesday night, July 1.

Who are the coalition leaders

The ADC is the political party adopted by the coalition movement. The group, being led by the likes of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, ex-Governors Nasir El-Rufai and Rotimi Amaechi, is being positioned to sack President Tinubu and the APC in the 2027 elections.

This decision to change its party from the earlier proposed All Democratic Alliance (ADA) and the Social Democratic Party (SDP) came as a result of observed discrepancies. The announcement for the adoption of the ADC was held on Wednesday. July 2, when Malami was also present.

According to sources who were privy to the development disclosed that the opposition leaders were concerned about the possibility of ADA being registered late by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) against the electoral deadline.

Rotimi Amaechi, the former minister of transportation, compared President Bola Tinubu to former President Muhammadu Buhari Photo Credit: @officialABAT, @chibuikeamaechi, @MBuhari

Ex-Minister Malami dumps APC

Legit.ng earlier reported that Former President Muhammadu Buhari's ex-Minister of Justice and AGF, Abubakar Malami, has announced his resignation from the APC to the ADC.

Malami announced the political move after attending the official unveiling of the ADC, the political party adopted by the coalition movement, being led by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

The coalition movement is positioning itself to sack President Bola Tinubu and the APC in the 2027 general election.

