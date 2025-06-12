Rotimi Amaechi has hinted at joining forces with opposition leaders to challenge President Tinubu, citing Nigeria's worsening economic situation

While not officially confirming his run, Amaechi left the door open for a 2027 presidential bid, emphasising his desire to contribute to the country

Minister Nyesom Wike rejected the idea of a coalition to unseat Tinubu, calling it "dead on arrival," reflecting divisions within the opposition

Former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has broken his silence on his intentions for the 2027 presidential election, expressing his readiness to join forces with opposition leaders to challenge President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Amaechi, who previously served as governor of Rivers state and came second in the APC presidential primary in 2022, said the worsening economic hardship in the country has left him with no choice but to consider action against the current administration.

2027 Election: Amaechi Breaks Silence On What He'll Do to Sack Tinubu in 2027 as Wike Spits Fire

Source: Twitter

Speaking during an interview with the BBC, Amaechi discussed his concerns about Nigeria’s current state under Tinubu’s leadership.

Despite being part of the ruling APC, Amaechi said he would not support the government if it was failing the country.

“If the government is failing the country, you don’t just go along because you are in the same party. You know that is not right. People are dying. People are starving. I myself, I am feeling the effects of hunger,” he said.

Amaechi hints at presidential run but remains non-committal

While Amaechi did not explicitly confirm his intention to run for president in 2027, he did not rule it out. He emphasised that time would tell, and he would assess the situation as it develops.

"Certainly, I believe I can make a meaningful contribution," he stated.

Although he made it clear he is not currently planning to run, his comments left the door open for a possible presidential bid.

Amaechi’s willingness to challenge Tinubu comes just weeks after APC leaders endorsed the president as the party’s sole candidate for the 2027 election.

This endorsement by the APC has sparked concerns among other political figures who are already mobilising against Tinubu’s second-term bid.

Opposition leaders, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Labour Party’s Peter Obi, are making moves to unseat Tinubu, according to reports from Daily Trust.

Amaechi speaks on building a coalition for change

Amaechi revealed that he was in talks with other concerned Nigerians who share his views on the mismanagement of the country.

“We are thinking that if we come together and win the election, the country will certainly witness change,” he said.

Amaechi stressed that this coalition would be based on a shared vision of a better Nigeria, driven by the belief that the country could be steered in a new direction under different leadership.

He also commented on the security situation in the country, particularly the ongoing fight against Boko Haram.

Amaechi said,

“I have always said that Boko Haram is not a religious crisis. Many of those involved are doing it out of desperation and hunger.”

This statement highlights his belief that addressing the underlying economic issues in Nigeria could help resolve some of the country’s most pressing security challenges.

Wike dismisses the proposed coalition

2027 Election: Amaechi Breaks Silence On What He'll Do to Sack Tinubu in 2027 as Wike Spits Fire

Source: Facebook

Despite Amaechi’s calls for unity among opposition leaders, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, dismissed the idea of a coalition to challenge Tinubu in 2027.

Speaking at the commissioning of roads in Katampe District of Abuja, Wike said, “The planned coalition is dead on arrival.”

His statement reflects the ongoing tension within the opposition camp and suggests that the political landscape in Nigeria remains deeply divided as the 2027 election approaches.

'Ignore busybodies,' Tinubu tells Wike

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu urged Wike to ignore busybodies and naysayers allegedly distracting him.

Tinubu stated this while reopening the renovated Abuja International Conference Centre (ICC), which Wike renamed after him.

The president commended the FCT minister for orchestrating the completion of the ICC's renovation within one year of the Centre’s closure.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng