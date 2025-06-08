Olusegun Dada, special assistant to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on social media, has asked Rotimi Amaechi, former governor of Rivers state, to "stay within the confines of fact and not distort history or make bizarre and outlandish claims"

FCT, Abuja - Ahead of the 2027 election, Olusegun Dada, special assistant to the president on social media, has asked Rotimi Amaechi, former minister of transportation, to desist from making "bizarre and outlandish claims".

In a piece published on Sunday, June 8, Dada insisted that the current anti-Tinubu coalition efforts which Amaechi is part of will not affect his principal’s bid for re-election in 2027. The publication was titled 'Interrogating Amaechi's out-of-power tissue of lies'.

Dada's piece partly reads:

"Rotimi Amaechi is interested in the 2027 presidential election and has made it open that he is willing to work with other opposition politicians to sack President Bola Tinubu from office. That is his inalienable democratic right. However, as Amaechi launches his 2027 presidential bid, it is necessary for him to stay within the confines of fact and not distort history or make bizarre and outlandish claims. It is not a crime to aspire to displace President Bola Tinubu from office, however, Rotimi Amaechi needs to eschew hypocrisy while attempting to do so. Amaechi should focus on telling Nigerians why they should look towards his direction in 2027."

He added:

"It is already a huge task for Amaechi and it appears he does not know what else to use to take President Bola Tinubu's two-year-old administration hence his resort to blackmail, falsehoods and sewing tissues of lies. If he confessed that he would have done many of the policies currently being implemented by President Bola Tinubu, why the opposition then? It is unreasonable to expect Nigeria to become a haven of prosperity under two years of managing a severe economic crisis that could have turned Nigeria into another Venezuela."

Legit.ng reports that Dada's comments come amid growing political realignment as various actors position themselves for the next presidential race.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has been championing the opposition front. He has confirmed holding talks with Amaechi, Labour Party’s Peter Obi, and former Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai — who recently defected from the APC to the Social Democratic Party (SDP). However, the coalition efforts appear far from being cohesive.

Tinubu greets Amaechi on 60th birthday

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu extended birthday wishes to Amaechi even as the latter intensifies consultations with political heavyweights across party lines in what many believe is a growing coalition aimed at challenging the President’s re-election bid in 2027.

Amaechi, who turned 60, received warm public congratulations from Tinubu, a gesture that has stirred debate among Nigerians who view the message as more symbolic than sincere.

Many observers see the president’s birthday message as an act of political theatre, considering the timing and context.

