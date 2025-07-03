Seven members of the house of representatives, Akwa Ibom state caucus, have formally defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Young Progressives Party (YPP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)

Tajudeen Abbas, the speaker of the house of representatives, who confirmed the development during the opening of the plenary, read the letters sent by the seven federal lawmakers

The Akwa Ibom lawmakers are: Paul Ekpo, Eteh Ikpong, Unyime Idem, Martin Esin, Uduak Alphonsos, Okon Bassey, and Emmanuel Udom

FCT, Abuja - Ahead of the 2027 election, six members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the house of representatives from Akwa Ibom on Thursday, July 3, 2025, officially defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

As reported by The Cable, the lawmakers are Unyime Idem, representing Ukanafun/Oruk Anam federal constituency; Esin Etim, representing Mbo/Okobo/Oron/Udung Uko/Urue federal constituency; and Ekpo Asuquo, who represents Etinan/Nsit Ibom/Nsit Ubium federal constituency.

Nigerian Tribune also noted the update.

Other defecting lawmakers are Uduak Odudoh, the lawmaker representing Ikot Abasi/Mkpat Enin/Eastern Obolo federal constituency; Okpolupm Etteh, representing Eket/Esit Eket/Ibeno/Onna federal constituency, and Okon Bassey, representing Itu/Ibiono Ibom federal constituency.

Emmanuel Ukpong-Udo, lawmaker representing Ikono/Ini federal constituency of Akwa Ibom, also defected from the Young Progressives Party (YPP) to the ruling APC.

The defecting lawmakers are listed below:

Paul Ekpo
Eteh Ikpong
Unyime Idem
Martin Esin
Uduak Alphonsos
Okon Bassey
Emmanuel Udom

Akwa Ibom's Eno joins APC

In June, Legit.ng reported that Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom state officially defected from the PDP to the APC.

According to the governor, the decision followed “three months of wide consultation” with critical stakeholders across the state.

Eno expressed his gratitude to the PDP for their support during his tenure, stating that it was time for him to make a progressive move.

Eno said he decided to join the APC, citing his admiration for President Bola Tinubu and the need for Akwa Ibom state to align with the federal government to reap continuous benefits.

Akwa Ibom's Eno's order to appointee

In May, Eno directed all commissioners to defect with him from the PDP to the APC.

Eno warned his appointees that he had nothing to negotiate with his political appointees other than for them to follow him to the APC or leave the stage.

Commissioner resigns after Eno's defection

Meanwhile, Ini Ememobong, the Akwa Ibom state commissioner for information, strategy, and special duties, resigned from his position following Governor Eno’s defection to the APC.

Announcing his resignation via a Facebook post, Ememobong explained that he simply adhered to Governor Eno’s directive.

Ememobong noted that his exit was driven by personal conviction and ideological differences with the APC.

