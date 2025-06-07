Senate President Godswill Akpabio has commended Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom state for his recent defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC)

Eno officially joined the ruling party on Friday, alongside his deputy, Akon Eyakenyi, members of the state executive council, federal and state lawmakers, and LG chairpersons

Akpabio took to his social media page and expressed his happiness about Eno's bold move, emphasising the governor’s dedication to the welfare of the people of Akwa Ibom state

Akwa Ibom state - Senate President Godswill Akpabio has commended the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Umo Eno, for defecting to the All Progressives Congress (APC), ahead of the 2027 election.

Defection: Eno cares about Akwa Ibom people - Akpabio

Legit.ng reported that Governor Eno officially defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC, on Friday, June 6, at an event held at the Government House in Uyo, the state capital.

The governor defected alongside his deputy, Akon Eyakenyi, as well as members of the state executive council, federal and state lawmakers, and local council chairpersons.

Reacting in a post shared on his Facebook page on Friday, June 6, Akpabio said Eno’s decision to join APC shows his commitment to the welfare of the people.

He wrote:

“It is with utmost joy that I received our governor, Pastor Umo Eno; his deputy, Akon Eyakenyi; All Progressives Congress governors led by the chairman of the forum, Hope Uzodimma; and other stakeholders of our party at my residence in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state, after the historic defection of my brother, Governor Eno.

“Members of the state executive council, federal and state lawmakers, as well as council chairmen have also joined the progressives’ family.

“Thank you, Mr Governor, for having the interest of our people at heart. Congratulations, and welcome to the fold.”

Drama as Akwa Ibom commissioner resigns, refuses to join APC

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a mild drama occurred in the polity on Friday, June 6, as the commissioner for special duties and Ibom Deep Seaport, Ini Ememobong, resigned from his position.

He tendered his resignation letter shortly after Governor Umo Eno officially announced his defection from the PDP to the APC.

The resignation, which Ememobong posted on his Facebook page, was a direct response to Governor Eno’s earlier warning to his commissioners and other political appointees to resign if they did not join him in his defection move.

