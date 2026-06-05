How 3MTT fellows built Linia Finance from a WhatsApp group

A few years ago, Linia Finance existed as little more than an idea shared among participants in a WhatsApp group.

Today, the startup has raised more than ₦50 million in grants and competition prizes, launched its financial management platform to public acclaim, and built a team that is preparing for its next phase of growth.

How 3MTT fellows turned a WhatsApp group into the growing fintech Linia Finance

Source: Original

The company recently celebrated the launch of its platform, attracting more than 500 attendees and generating over 1,000 beta sign-ups. But behind those numbers lies a story of collaboration, persistence, and the power of community.

Linia Finance was founded by Bassey Asuquo, a Cohort 1 Fellow of the 3 Million Technical Talent (3MTT) Programme, alongside his co-founders. As the company grew, many of the people who joined the journey were individuals he had met through the programme. Today, nearly 90 percent of Linia Finance's workforce consists of 3MTT Fellows and Alumni working across product management, design, marketing, software engineering, operations, and technology leadership.

For Asuquo, seeing the company reach this stage has been particularly meaningful.

"Seeing Linia Finance come to life with the support of other talented professionals who also passed through 3MTT is incredibly fulfilling. It shows what is possible when people are given access to the right skills, opportunities, and community. Today, we're not only building a company; we're creating opportunities for fellow Nigerians."

The startup's growth has also become a notable example of the entrepreneurial activity emerging from Nigeria's digital talent ecosystem. Beyond building a product, the company has created jobs, attracted external validation through grants and awards, and positioned itself for expansion.

According to Eliezer Ajah, Head of Job Creation at 3MTT, Linia Finance represents the kind of outcome that demonstrates the long-term value of investing in talent.

"What excites me most is that we witnessed the beginning of this journey. To see an idea that started as conversations among Fellows evolve into a company creating jobs, attracting funding, and planning for expansion is both inspiring and validating."

The company's success also shines a light on the growing innovation ecosystem in Enugu State, which has increasingly gained recognition as a hub for digital talent and technology entrepreneurship.

Its recent launch event, held in partnership with the Global Pizza Community, drew professionals, entrepreneurs, and remote workers from across the ecosystem, exceeding its target for early adopters and product testers. The strong response suggests a growing appetite for locally built technology solutions designed around the realities of African users.

As Linia Finance prepares for its next chapter, its story serves as a reminder that some of the most impactful companies begin with something simple: a shared idea, a community of builders, and the determination to turn possibility into reality.

Source: Legit.ng