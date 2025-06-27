Ibom Air, Akwa Ibom state-owned airline, has reported an impressive financial milestone in the past year

According to the airline’s statement, it raked in over N900 billion in revenue in 2024, overturning its 2023 loss caused by the naira’s depreciation

The airline, which held its inaugural Annual General Meeting (AGM), also appointed a new chief executive officer, George Uriesi

Legit.ng’s Pascal Oparada has reported on tech, energy, stocks, investment and the economy for over a decade.

Akwa Ibom state-owned airline, Ibom Air, has held its first Annual General Meeting (AGM), where it announced its financial records for 2024.

The AGM on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, in Ikot Ekpene, saw the airline’s management present its achievements in the past year, including milestones in route expansion, fleet growth, and customer satisfaction.

Ibom Air recovers from 2023 loss to record a massive N96 billion profit in 2024. Credit: Ibom Air.

Source: Getty Images

Ibom Air’s massive milestones

The airline’s spokesperson, Aniekan Essienette, in a statement on Wednesday, said the AGM was held at the request of Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom.

According to reports, the airline, which began operations in Nigeria on June 7, 2019, with ex-governor Victor Attah as its first passenger, has recorded a significant milestone in Nigeria’s aviation industry.

The airline received a safety certification from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), winning the best airline of the year award.

In 2023, Ibom Air received its first of 10 new Airbus A220-300 aircraft for operations and expansion in the West African region.

Last August, the state-owned aircraft added a second Airbus A220-300 to its fleet.

Premium Times reports that the immediate past chairperson of Ibom Air’s Board of Directors, Imo-Abasi Jacob, praised Governor Eno and the airline's passengers for their support and confidence.

Jacob reiterated the airline’s mission to maintain its safety standards, on-time performance, and service quality.

From loss to profit: The Ibom Air story

According to the report, Jacob reported Ibom Air’s resilience from loss in 2023, caused by the naira devaluation, to a strong financial performance in 2024.

The Akwa Ibom State governor, Eno, expressed satisfaction with the airline’s performance, assuring its management of the state government’s support for it to succeed, divest of its shareholding and bring on new investors.

Ibom Air gets new management

The governor appointed the airline’s pioneer CEO, Mfon Udom, as the new non-executive chairman of Ibom Air’s board.

He also announced the appointment of the current ED and COO, George Uriesi, as acting managing director and CEO of Ibom Air.

The airline’s statement said that Udom was the consultant to the Akwa Ibom state authorities who wrote a business plan for the airline’s formation.

Ibom Air: The journey so far

He was later appointed the airline’s CEO to establish and build it into what it is today.

The airline is wholly owned by the Akwa Ibom State government and has a fleet of nine aircraft, including seven CRJ 900s and two Airbus A220-300s.

Governor Eno appoints a new CEO for Ibom Air after an impressive year. Credit: Ibom Air.

Source: TikTok

It operates six domestic routes and a regional destination, Accra, Ghana.

Air Peace, Aero, Ibom Air, and other airlines roll out new fares

Legit.ng earlier reported that amid the ongoing face-off between airlines and the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), local operators have announced new airfares for the Christmas season.

On some busy traditional routes, many airlines have increased their fares to sell between N143,000 and N314,000 for an hour flight, depending on the airline and availability.

Meanwhile, one of Nigeria’s oldest airlines, Aero Contractors, has retained its promotional fares of N80,000 for a one-way economy class ticket.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng