Nigerian music star Davido made a surprise appearance at Adeleke University

A video captured the fun moments the musician had with some of the boys in their hostel

Netizens who came across the clip pointed out what they noticed about the animated scene

Afrobeats superstar Davido paid a surprise visit to his father’s institution, Adeleke University.

The private institution, popularly known as AU, is located in Ede, Osun State, and owned by the singer’s father, Adedeji Adeleke.

Davido’s surprise visit to Adeleke University trends online. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

During his visit, the singer made an unexpected stop at the boys’ hostel.

Students were caught completely off guard and could not contain the pure excitement they felt.

Just as the saying goes, when the king enters the village, even the drums beat themselves.

Davido had a swell time with the young men as he interacted with them while sharing jokes and unforgettable moments.

Watch the video below:

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Davido showed that, beyond the glitz of stardom, he is a devoted father.

The Afrobeat star, who is currently in Lagos, was recently seen arriving at his daughter Imade’s school in his luxurious Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

Davido took time out of his busy schedule to personally pick up his daughter.

In a short clip shared online, the singer was seen driving onto the school premises in a high-end vehicle, while his security team surrounded him to maintain order.

Though Davido himself was not directly captured on camera, the presence of his signature ride and the excitement around his arrival quickly drew attention online.

The video has since sparked conversations among fans.

It was also a moment of celebration for the Afrobeats star and his first baby mama and socialite, Sophia Momodu, after their first child and daughter, Imade Adeleke, turned 11 years old on Thursday, May 14, 2026.

Despite their legal dispute over Imade's custody, Davido and Sophia took time out to celebrate their daughter on her new age.

Taking to his Instagram story, the DMW label boss shared a cute picture of his daughter in a pink outfit as he expressed his love for her in a birthday message.

"Happy birthday to my baby... Big 11 love u so much! Turn up," Davido wrote.

Sophia, in a joint Instagram post with Imade, shared a series of pictures of the birthday celebrant and simply captioned it:

"Happy birthday to the love of my life! So thankful for level 11."

Legit.ng also reported that on Sunday, May 10, 2026, Davido celebrated his lookalike and second daughter, Hailey Veronica Adeleke, whom he had with his second baby mama, Amanda, on her 9th birthday.

Video shows Davido bonding with Adeleke students. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Netizens react to Davido's AU visit

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

iamraphaelofficial said:

"That room officially turned the hottest room on campus 😂."

sefhanonline said:

"People on TikTok say na ai 😂😂 so funny."

dripspinza said:

"imagine say u later come back from house and u hear say Davido jus commot 😂."

made.of.ink said:

"Davido will always give his fans an experience 😂❤️ This guy no fit forget this thing."

abieyuwaxo said:

"This my goat is so random omg😭😭😂."

iam_eldeon3 said:

"Davido ask amwhat are you studying? E say information technology Davido just look am like this one just dy waste e time here 🤣🤣."

blac.pantr said:

"I like this room, there’s air… Whyning no pass like this 😂."

happyboyusa1 said:

"One thing about Davido, he never shines alone. He carries people along, supports dreams, changes lives, and keeps putting African culture on the world map. His success is not just about music, it’s about the lives he has touched and elevated through his platform. Truly inspiring 🙌🔥."

What Governor Adeleke said about Davido

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Osun governor Ademola Adeleke explained why Davido was chosen to lead the youth mobilisation arm of his re‑election campaign.

The announcement was made after Davido’s visit to Osun, where he was received by his uncle and party members.

The governor noted Davido’s global influence and strong connection with young people made him the right choice to inspire and energise the campaign.

Source: Legit.ng