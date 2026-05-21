A Nigerian youth has shown the public the unexpected amount he found in his PiggyVest account, which he had abandoned in 2020

According to him, he had left just N1k in the account and claimed he could not withdraw the money at the time for reasons he didn't know

In 2026, he downloaded the PiggyVest app, accessed his old account and was amazed by the figure his N1k has accumulated

A Nigerian man, Kingsley Fortunate, has displayed the new balance he found in his PiggyVest account after accessing it more than five years later.

In 2020, Kingsley, a copywriter, had abandoned his PiggyVest account with just N1k in it, claiming that he could not withdraw the amount at the time.

A man finds a new balance in his PiggyVest account, which he left in 2020. Photo Credit: Kingsley Fortunate

Source: Facebook

How much found in man's PiggyVest account

Kingsley, in a Facebook post on May 21, added that he had also misplaced the phone number he used to register the account then.

In 2026, he decided to download the PiggyVest app and accessed his old account, only to find over N4,205.98 in it. He stated that it would have been over N4 million if he had left N1 million in it.

Kingsley advised people never to underestimate the power of compound interest. In his words:

"In 2020, I had 1k left in my Piggyvest savings and for some reason known to them and God, I couldn't withdraw it. So I just abandoned it there.

"Then I misplaced the phone number I used to register the account to Ikorodu people and didn't bother to retrieve it.

"Today I downloaded the app to create a new account with my current phone number because I heard they currently give the highest interest rate.

"I said let me even see if I can still remember the phone number and PW I previously used, and voilà!

"1k has accumulated to over 4k.

"Imagine if it was N1m I just abandoned, we should be looking at over 4m today.

"Never underestimate the power of compound interest."

PiggyVest is an online savings and investment platform in Nigeria, which has been operating in the country for over eight years and has millions of registered users.

Kingsley Fortunate found an unexpected figure in his PiggyVest account. Photo Credit: Kingsley Fortunate

Source: Facebook

See his Facebook post below:

PiggyVest: Man's discovery elicits reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's PiggyVest experience below:

Nkpoikanke Isong said:

"Wow!!!

"Piggyvest saved my life and I’m never leaving."

Precious Light said:

"Thank you.. make I go check my own."

Hammed Odunayo Musa said:

"1000 naira of 2020 is greater than 4000 naira of now.

"Thus, your 4 million naira of now, would still not be able to do what 1 million naira could do in 2020.

"In essence, you gained nothing."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady had displayed the mouthwatering offer she received from PiggyVest after saving N1 million.

Lady recounts incident using PiggyVest

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had shared what PiggyVest did after another lady transferred money to her by mistake.

The lady, identified as Oruonye Chioma Mercy, shared her experience on Facebook, explaining how PiggyVest responded after another user accidentally sent money into her Flex account on the platform.

According to her post, PiggyVest sent her an email informing her of the error and temporarily placed her account on hold to prevent further transactions. Oruonye explained that after confirming and approving the reversal in the app, the issue was resolved quickly without any complications.

Source: Legit.ng